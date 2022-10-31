Frederick, MD

It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city

Heather Jauquet

Join Maryland Heritage Tours for spine-tingling stories of the past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqIq1_0itNChBc00
Black and white photograph of a cemeteryVicki Schofield/Unsplash

Is Frederick Maryland's most haunted city? It is not too late to find out. 

While October is drawing to a close and Halloween's ghosties and ghoulies are coming out to play just mere hours away, Maryland Heritage Tours covering Historic Frederick will continue their ghostly weekend tours through December. Take a walk through the historic district on a ghost tour or follow a master storyteller dressed in period garb through the cemetery for some history and mystery.

Participants will journey through Frederick’s vivid past with Maryland's oldest operating ghost tour. See how America’s Civil and Revolutionary Wars left their mark in this Maryland city. In addition to hearing about 300 years of war, executions, and revenge, you will hear true documented paranormal stories. Who is the lady who haunts the Civil War Museum?

The weekend tours are 90 minutes long, cover 1.2 miles, and cost $15 per person. Not recommended for young children, the ghost tour includes visiting seven “Authentic Haunted Sites” in Historic Downtown Frederick. While you will not be able to enter any of the sites, the tour guide will share information about the former occupants and history and stories of paranormal activity.

Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of Maryland’s oldest cemeteries, is the final home to over 40,000, including Union and Confederate soldiers and veterans from local battles of Gettysburg, Antietam, South Mountain, and Monocacy. The tour through the 150-acre cemetery includes a stop at 26 sites, including the gravesite of Francis Scott Key, author of the Star-Spangled Banner. 

Reservations are recommended. You can begin making reservations the Monday before your preferred scheduled tour. Tickets can be purchased from your tour guide. Remember to bring cash for tickets and tipping.

Have you taken your ghostly tour through Historic Frederick? 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ghost tours# Halloween# haunted# Frederick# Maryland

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

MD
3572 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Maryland State

Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches

Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.

Read full story
Darnestown, MD

Trick or treating for a cure

Local MoCo family fights for a cure for their’s son’s rare disease. Flyer for vendor fair and fundraiser at Darnestown Presbyterian ChurchJaycee Garica, Used with Permission.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Soaring high, students can earn their pilot’s license through Magruder High School’s Aviation and Aerospace program

High School Application open now for MCPS programs. Your 8th grader can learn how to fly through Magruder High School's Aviation and Aerospace programKristopher Allison/Unsplash.

Read full story

Is your 8th grader ready for high school? Get ahead and apply now for MCPS specialized programs

The application window is open for magnet and interest-based programs throughout MCPS. MCPS opens online applications for high school programs offered throughout the countyGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments
Bethesda, MD

Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa Oaxaca

Grasshopper from the chapulines tacos at Casa OaxacaHeather Jauquet/Author. What can be better than having Taco Tuesday fall on National Taco Day? Getting your Tuesday Tacos at Casa Oaxaca in Bethesda.

Read full story
4 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their art

Sixx Cool Artists Spotlighted at Showcase Party at the Kentlands Photography Cafe. Legacy in Bloom, Artwork by Marcia Torres SawyerHeather Jauquet/Author. What happens when you put Mom in lockdown during a pandemic? It might inspire her creativity. Attributing the universe for giving her the gift of time during the pandemic, artist Jennifer Scales says her art was born out of COVID.

Read full story
2 comments

Experience nature through painting and photography at Patapsco Valley State Parks

Seasonal park rangers introduce En Plein Air programs to visitors. Art work through Patapsco Valley State Parks' En Plein Air Arts ProgramEmma Kehrman/Used with Permission. Keep your love of nature, for that is the true way to understand art more and more—Vincent Van Gogh.

Read full story
Rockville, MD

MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school year

People line up for the MCPS job fair at Montgomery College. Job fair poster at MCPS Job Fair at Montgomery CollegeHeather Jauquet/Author. As part of their commitment to fill every vacancy, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was out in full force at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus on September 7 to meet with prospective applicants lined up inside the Student Services Building.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS to hold job fair on September 7

MCPS announces 99% staffed for the 2022-2023 school year. Before the start of the school year, students throughout Montgomery County visited their new classrooms and met their teachers; new students at the secondary level had their "mini day" walking through their schedules. And behind the scenes, MCPS was in a hiring frenzy to fill the gaps during pre-service week and before the end of summer vacation.

Read full story
4 comments

Kindergarten allocations in jeopardy?

Teachers concerned about kindergarten staff allocations for. Teacher teaching students in a classroomCDC/Unsplash. Staffing shortages are affecting schools across the country. In Montgomery County there is a mad dash to fill the vacancies before school begins for students on August 29. As the school system scrambles to fill almost 300 full-time and part-time teaching positions, schools hope to keep their teaching allocations.

Read full story
2 comments

IRS increases expense deduction for qualifying educators

The initiative misses the mark, leaving teachers feeling unimpressed and undervalued. Close up of Benjamin Franklin on a hundred dollar billNathan Dumlao/Unsplash. As school systems across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and the mass exodus in education, the Internal Revenue Service has increased the deduction for out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return.

Read full story
3 comments

Watch a double celestial event: The last Supermoon of the year and the Perseid meteor showers

Full moon at Bethany Beach, DelawareHeather Jauquet/Author. Looking for a fun family activity before the school year starts? Leave the bright lights of the District and head to the darkest skies in Maryland. Or head to the beach far away from the lights on the boardwalk. Go somewhere rural with little light, and you’ll be able to catch both the Supermoon known as the Sturgeon moon and the Perseid meteor showers.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies

Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts. On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms

Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings

Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.

Read full story
3 comments
Rockville, MD

MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.

Read full story
25 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Summer training for MCPS security staff includes active shooter situations

It has happened again. A school has been involved in a mass shooting just months after a student was shot in a school bathroom in Magruder high school, and Catonsville High School students took shelter after a shooting outside the school. This time it was an elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Three Sisters Garden: A community treasure trove

Through a labor of love, three neighbors collaborate to create a community garden providing food, education, and friendships. Three Sisters Gardeners Steven Lapham Sellers, Ella Truelove, and Nelson Reyes (not pictured)Heather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy