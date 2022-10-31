It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city

Join Maryland Heritage Tours for spine-tingling stories of the past

Black and white photograph of a cemetery Vicki Schofield/Unsplash

Is Frederick Maryland's most haunted city? It is not too late to find out.

While October is drawing to a close and Halloween's ghosties and ghoulies are coming out to play just mere hours away, Maryland Heritage Tours covering Historic Frederick will continue their ghostly weekend tours through December. Take a walk through the historic district on a ghost tour or follow a master storyteller dressed in period garb through the cemetery for some history and mystery.

Participants will journey through Frederick’s vivid past with Maryland's oldest operating ghost tour. See how America’s Civil and Revolutionary Wars left their mark in this Maryland city. In addition to hearing about 300 years of war, executions, and revenge, you will hear true documented paranormal stories. Who is the lady who haunts the Civil War Museum?

The weekend tours are 90 minutes long, cover 1.2 miles, and cost $15 per person. Not recommended for young children, the ghost tour includes visiting seven “Authentic Haunted Sites” in Historic Downtown Frederick. While you will not be able to enter any of the sites, the tour guide will share information about the former occupants and history and stories of paranormal activity.

Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of Maryland’s oldest cemeteries, is the final home to over 40,000, including Union and Confederate soldiers and veterans from local battles of Gettysburg, Antietam, South Mountain, and Monocacy. The tour through the 150-acre cemetery includes a stop at 26 sites, including the gravesite of Francis Scott Key, author of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Reservations are recommended. You can begin making reservations the Monday before your preferred scheduled tour. Tickets can be purchased from your tour guide. Remember to bring cash for tickets and tipping.

Have you taken your ghostly tour through Historic Frederick?