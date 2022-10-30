Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches

Last chance to find your perfect pumpkin

Pumpkins on a truck Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Summer’s Farm

Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.

Pumpkin pricing: Pumpkins sold by the pound.

Address: 7503 Hollow Road, Middletown, MD 21769

https://summersfarm.com

South Mountain Creamery

South Mountain Creamery offers live music and yummy eats. Check out their first corn maze and pick a pumpkin from their sprawling patch. Bring a blanket, cozy up, and stay awhile.

Address: 8305 Bolivar Road, Middletown MD21769

http://southmountaincreamery.com

Butler’s Orchard

Butler’s Orchard is hosting their 42nd Annual Pumpkin Festival. In addition to the fun and games, live music, they offer three options to pick the perfect pumpkin. You can drive to the pumpkin patch and pick your own from the patch, shop at the Festival Market to find a pre-picked pumpkin and other Butler’s goodies, or make a stop at the Pumpkin Yard at the Farm Market.

Pumpkin pricing: $0.75/lb

Address: 22222 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, MD 20870

https://www.butlersorchard.com

Gaver Farm

Gaver Farm is known for its “Cut your own Christmas tree” experience. But don’t miss out on their Fall Fun Fest. Check out their corn maze, pet and feed the farm animals, cruise down the giant slides, and check out over 60 attractions. Take a free hydride to 12 acres of pumpkins and find your perfect pumpkin.

Pumpkin pricing: Pumpkins are $.65 per pound over 5 pounds, $3.50 each 2-5 pounds and $2.00 each under 2 pounds.

Address: 5501 Derrick Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771