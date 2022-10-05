Bethesda, MD

Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa Oaxaca

Heather Jauquet

You know you want to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgjIg_0iMFltCa00
Grasshopper from the chapulines tacos at Casa OaxacaHeather Jauquet/Author

What can be better than having Taco Tuesday fall on National Taco Day? Getting your Tuesday Tacos at Casa Oaxaca in Bethesda. 

Who doesn’t love tacos? Casa Oaxaca has excellent outdoor seating, but on this windy, rainy day, head inside to enjoy your tacos. Don’t let a little weather stand between you and your favorite food.

Carnivore, omnivore, vegetarian, or pescatarian? Don’t worry. There is something for everyone. Casa Oaxaca offers 14 types of tacos, most priced at $4. However, the pulpo (octopus), shrimp, and fish tacos are $5 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3706pJ_0iMFltCa00
Three taco entree at Casa OaxacaHeather Jauquet/Author

If you want to try a variety of tacos, go to Casa Oaxaca at lunchtime, where you can mix and match three tacos for your entree. Served with beans and rice, it’s a great value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTubc_0iMFltCa00
Chapulines TacoHeather Jauquet/Author

Known for its traditional Mexican food and cocktails, Casa Oaxaca offers delectable menu offerings for everyone. For the more adventurous eater, try their highly recommended chapulines tacos, otherwise known as their grasshopper tacos. Chapulines are known as a popular snack or taco filling in Mexico. 

This taco dish served with onions and guacamole can be a healthier alternative because grasshoppers are low-fat and high in protein. Mild in flavor, chapulines can take on other flavors like garlic, chile, and lime. If you can get past eating an insect, it’s definitely worth trying. Enjoy it with a good Mexican beer, and you are all set.

If you are looking for something other than tacos, Casa Oaxaca offers several traditional Mexican entrees on their brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Located at 4905 Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda, their hours are: 

 Monday through Thursday 11am to 9pm 

Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm

Sundays 10am to 9pm

Have you tried Casa Oaxaca? What do you recommend? Share your thoughts in the comments. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Taco Day# Tacos# Casa Oaxaca# Montgomery County# Dining

Comments / 4

Published by

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

MD
3543 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Gaithersburg, MD

Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their art

Sixx Cool Artists Spotlighted at Showcase Party at the Kentlands Photography Cafe. Legacy in Bloom, Artwork by Marcia Torres SawyerHeather Jauquet/Author. What happens when you put Mom in lockdown during a pandemic? It might inspire her creativity. Attributing the universe for giving her the gift of time during the pandemic, artist Jennifer Scales says her art was born out of COVID.

Read full story
2 comments

Experience nature through painting and photography at Patapsco Valley State Parks

Seasonal park rangers introduce En Plein Air programs to visitors. Art work through Patapsco Valley State Parks' En Plein Air Arts ProgramEmma Kehrman/Used with Permission. Keep your love of nature, for that is the true way to understand art more and more—Vincent Van Gogh.

Read full story
Rockville, MD

MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school year

People line up for the MCPS job fair at Montgomery College. Job fair poster at MCPS Job Fair at Montgomery CollegeHeather Jauquet/Author. As part of their commitment to fill every vacancy, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was out in full force at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus on September 7 to meet with prospective applicants lined up inside the Student Services Building.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS to hold job fair on September 7

MCPS announces 99% staffed for the 2022-2023 school year. Before the start of the school year, students throughout Montgomery County visited their new classrooms and met their teachers; new students at the secondary level had their "mini day" walking through their schedules. And behind the scenes, MCPS was in a hiring frenzy to fill the gaps during pre-service week and before the end of summer vacation.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Kindergarten allocations in jeopardy?

Teachers concerned about kindergarten staff allocations for. Teacher teaching students in a classroomCDC/Unsplash. Staffing shortages are affecting schools across the country. In Montgomery County there is a mad dash to fill the vacancies before school begins for students on August 29. As the school system scrambles to fill almost 300 full-time and part-time teaching positions, schools hope to keep their teaching allocations.

Read full story
2 comments

IRS increases expense deduction for qualifying educators

The initiative misses the mark, leaving teachers feeling unimpressed and undervalued. Close up of Benjamin Franklin on a hundred dollar billNathan Dumlao/Unsplash. As school systems across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and the mass exodus in education, the Internal Revenue Service has increased the deduction for out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return.

Read full story
3 comments

Watch a double celestial event: The last Supermoon of the year and the Perseid meteor showers

Full moon at Bethany Beach, DelawareHeather Jauquet/Author. Looking for a fun family activity before the school year starts? Leave the bright lights of the District and head to the darkest skies in Maryland. Or head to the beach far away from the lights on the boardwalk. Go somewhere rural with little light, and you’ll be able to catch both the Supermoon known as the Sturgeon moon and the Perseid meteor showers.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies

Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts. On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms

Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings

Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.

Read full story
3 comments
Rockville, MD

MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.

Read full story
25 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Summer training for MCPS security staff includes active shooter situations

It has happened again. A school has been involved in a mass shooting just months after a student was shot in a school bathroom in Magruder high school, and Catonsville High School students took shelter after a shooting outside the school. This time it was an elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Three Sisters Garden: A community treasure trove

Through a labor of love, three neighbors collaborate to create a community garden providing food, education, and friendships. Three Sisters Gardeners Steven Lapham Sellers, Ella Truelove, and Nelson Reyes (not pictured)Heather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
5 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Talking to Your Kids About Current Events

Woman comforting and holding small child close on her lapJordan Whitt/Unsplash. Author's note: As an educator who has taught across grade levels, I have compiled a list of tips for parents to help children process events.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Book Wars: MCPS Middle School Students build friendships through literacy and leadership

Media Specialists combine a love of literacy and leadership skills through county-wide book trivia competition. MCPS District 2 Book WarriorsRon Poker/Used with Permission. Lights. Music. Themes. Decorated tables. Costumes. Opening skits and book warriors. Welcome to Montgomery County Public School’s Middle School Book Wars.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

A MoCo philanthropist empowers communities to take action

What can the power of generosity do for your community?. A pair of hands holding a small yellow flowerLina Trochet/Unsplash. “People are full of abundance. They want to help but don’t know where to start or how to give,” says Sheena Saydam, a successful realtor and philanthropist in Montgomery County.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

True Food Kitchen: Truly Exceptional

Have you tried True Kitchen yet? Located at the Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, there isn’t a better location for this dining experience. I had the opportunity to check out the menu and the ambiance during their soft opening last weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS parents, students, and teachers provide feedback at meeting hosted by interim superintendent

MCPS Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight listening intently to community feedbackHeather Jauquet/Author. On April 20th, staff, parents, students, and board of education members participated in the first in-person community conversation hosted by Montgomery County Public School’s Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy