Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa Oaxaca

You know you want to!

Grasshopper from the chapulines tacos at Casa Oaxaca Heather Jauquet/Author

What can be better than having Taco Tuesday fall on National Taco Day? Getting your Tuesday Tacos at Casa Oaxaca in Bethesda.

Who doesn’t love tacos? Casa Oaxaca has excellent outdoor seating, but on this windy, rainy day, head inside to enjoy your tacos. Don’t let a little weather stand between you and your favorite food.

Carnivore, omnivore, vegetarian, or pescatarian? Don’t worry. There is something for everyone. Casa Oaxaca offers 14 types of tacos, most priced at $4. However, the pulpo (octopus), shrimp, and fish tacos are $5 each.

Three taco entree at Casa Oaxaca Heather Jauquet/Author

If you want to try a variety of tacos, go to Casa Oaxaca at lunchtime, where you can mix and match three tacos for your entree. Served with beans and rice, it’s a great value.

Chapulines Taco Heather Jauquet/Author

Known for its traditional Mexican food and cocktails, Casa Oaxaca offers delectable menu offerings for everyone. For the more adventurous eater, try their highly recommended chapulines tacos, otherwise known as their grasshopper tacos. Chapulines are known as a popular snack or taco filling in Mexico.

This taco dish served with onions and guacamole can be a healthier alternative because grasshoppers are low-fat and high in protein. Mild in flavor, chapulines can take on other flavors like garlic, chile, and lime. If you can get past eating an insect, it’s definitely worth trying. Enjoy it with a good Mexican beer, and you are all set.

If you are looking for something other than tacos, Casa Oaxaca offers several traditional Mexican entrees on their brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Located at 4905 Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda, their hours are:

Monday through Thursday 11am to 9pm

Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm

Sundays 10am to 9pm

Have you tried Casa Oaxaca? What do you recommend? Share your thoughts in the comments.