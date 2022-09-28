Gaithersburg, MD

Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their art

Heather Jauquet

Sixx Cool Artists Spotlighted at Showcase Party at the Kentlands Photography Cafe

Legacy in Bloom, Artwork by Marcia Torres SawyerHeather Jauquet/Author

What happens when you put Mom in lockdown during a pandemic? It might inspire her creativity. Attributing the universe for giving her the gift of time during the pandemic, artist Jennifer Scales says her art was born out of COVID.

Artists Sabrina Springer, Kellie Soltis, Marcia Torres Sawyer, Jennifer Scales, and Shannon Phelan (daughter of artist Linda Greene)Heather Jauquet/Author

On September 10, nine local moms displayed their artistic talents at the first Sixx Cool Artists Showcase party held in the Kentlands Photography Cafe (KPC) in Gaithersburg.

Sixx Cool Moms founder Jenna Liu, and KPC owner, Iason Demos, collaborated to host the first Sixx Cool Moms Artist Showcase. Surrounded by their work, artists and guests gathered for an evening of art appreciation, laughter, and friendship. So what do all of these women have in common? A love of art, the willingness to try something new, and motherhood.

Artwork: Asian Glow by Vay CaoHeather Jauquet/Author

The artists shared the inspiration behind their work, many of them self-taught and some with self-proclaimed imposter syndrome. As they shared their artistic compositions, the women cited the pandemic as the impetus to focus on their creativity.

My art was born out of Covid. I went into the lockdown thinking that the universe was giving us the gift of time and that you shouldn’t come out of the lockdown without learning one new thing.—Jennifer Scales, artist

During the pandemic, Sabrina Springer began dabbling with her child’s finger paints, using whatever was there and her emotions to create her paintings. Marcia Torres-Sawyer, who attributes her love of fabric to her seamstress grandmother, focused on combining hand and machine sewing techniques to create shadowing in her pieces. Jennifer Scales and Linda Orell Greene finessed a poured acrylic technique for their respective pieces. Meanwhile, Kellie Soltis started a photography hobby with her husband and developed precision-timed droplet photographs.

Acrylic paintings by Linda GreeneHeather Jauquet/Author

Each artist featured had something in common; a pandemic compelled them to bring their creativity to the forefront. Their art brings hope, beauty, and inspiration to a world coming out of lockdown.

Their pieces are available for purchase.

Featured artists: Angela Hoyos, Kellie Soltis, Jennifer Scales, Sabrina Springer, Marcia Torres-Sawyer, Robin Lazarus-Berlin, Vay Cao, Maria Costea, and Linda Orell Greene.

