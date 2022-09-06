MCPS to hold job fair on September 7

Heather Jauquet

MCPS announces 99% staffed for the 2022-2023 school year

Before the start of the school year, students throughout Montgomery County visited their new classrooms and met their teachers; new students at the secondary level had their "mini day" walking through their schedules. And behind the scenes, MCPS was in a hiring frenzy to fill the gaps during pre-service week and before the end of summer vacation.

Throughout the summer, school administrators tried to fill their vacancies with newly recruited personnel. Some teachers were asked to move schools or change positions to meet the county's needs. As a result, MCPS managed to fill 99% of its vacancies as recruiters went to events around the county to alleviate the staff shortage.

News classes were created as enrollment continued throughout the summer, and schools unexpectedly gained students. However, there was not always an assigned teacher to help with the overflow. As a result, students checked their schedules and saw "new hire" as the teacher's name. For example, one school is using the reading teacher as a classroom teacher until either a long term-substitute or permanent teacher can fill the vacancy. Another school is utilizing a guidance counselor to teach science until a long-term substitute or permanent teacher is hired for the position.

Nevertheless, through it all, MCPS schools were ready to greet their students on the first day. Mini days and "sneak peeks" took place. Teachers greeted their new students and put on a positive spin for the new school year.

On the first day of school, counselors, specialized teachers, and substitutes filled in for the gaps in school staffing. Most of the bus routes had permanent bus drivers. One staff member shared that it was the first time in many years that MCPS was 99% filled before the start of the school year. One elementary school teacher said her school is fully staffed.

During the press conference in August, MCPS Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight, said that they would not stop hiring until they fill every vacancy. While still filling this year's vacancies, in October, recruiters will begin actively recruiting for the 2023-2024 school year. Hiring teachers and staff is an ongoing pursuit for the largest school system in Maryland.

On September 7, from 10am to 1pm, MCPS is holding another job fair at the Montgomery College Rockville Campus in the Student Services Building. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree to apply for a teaching position.

MCPS is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Teachers
  • Paraeducators,
  • Building service workers
  • Food services
  • Transportation
  • Clerical
  • Security
  • Counselors

There continues to be a great need for special educators and school counselors.

We look at the different backgrounds that you may be able to bring that can be added to the experience within our schools. --Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, MCPS Superintendent

How was the first week of school for your children? Share your thoughts in the comments.

