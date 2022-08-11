Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies

Heather Jauquet

Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGdrm_0hCf0cPI00
Social media iconsBrett Jordan/Unsplash

On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.

Steps to recruiting teachers include

  • Providing virtual information sessions
  • In-person job fairs
  • Recruiting at the Montgomery County Fair
  • Seeking job applicants at universities

Despite the recent media briefing sharing that 98% of staffing has been filled within the county, teachers have turned to social media advertising vacancies within their schools. In addition, despite teachers returning to their building in less than two weeks, some schools still have significant gaps within their teaching staff, especially in special education.

Past the usual timeline for involuntary transfers, MCPS took to moving teachers from fully staffed schools and transferred them to schools with a large number of vacancies. As a result, teachers who began their summer with a secured position in one school may have found their teaching assignments changed with little notice. In addition, teachers share concerns about continued last-minute changes with less than two weeks to the beginning of the school year.

Pleas on social media

Teachers looking to support and find the best teachers for their schools have taken to sharing positions and recruiting one another to work in their building. After the lack of transparency last January surrounding the numbers of staff and students affected with COVID, teachers are skeptical that the school system can follow through on having every position filled. Therefore, teachers have taken to social media, highlighting their schools as the place to work and filling the positions with highly qualified teachers who will provide an equitable education to the more than 160,000 students within the county.

MCPS rely on substitute teachers to fill the gaps

On August 8, during the media briefing, Mr. Travis Wiebe, the Director of Human Capital Management, said MCPS will “…continue to rely on our excellent cadre of over 3500 substitute teachers that exist with the system, many of who are retirees.”

However, teachers scoff at the idea that substitutes will be the answer to the teacher shortages citing how difficult it was to get a substitute during the 2021-2022 school year. While in-person teachers had difficulty finding substitutes, one MCPS employee told NewsBreak many substitutes preferred supporting the virtual academy classes. Most of the available 3,500 substitute teachers in the system chose to teach virtually rather than in person; begging the question, how many substitutes will come to in-person classrooms?

During the 2021-2022 academic year, if a subsitute could not be secured for the day, many schools were forced to split students into same grade level classrooms, exceeding the number of students to provide adequate physical distancing from one another.

Teacher shortage predicted. Steps to hire may be too little and too late

In response to the August 8 press conference, Montgomery County Education Association President Jennifer Martin says that MCPS’ current staffing crisis is due to MCPS “dismissing proposals to address staff burnout.” With more than 1100 teachers not only retiring but also leaving the profession for better pay and work environment, will MCPS be able to retain the teachers they do hire? MCPS teachers question if the county can meet their needs for a healthy work environment and hire highly qualified certified teachers to meet the needs of their students. Martin points out that the departure she predicted earlier in the year “…leaves the existing staff to shoulder the additional burdens.”

What do you think of the teacher shortage? Will MCPS be able to fill the vacancies, or will it be up to the teachers to pick up the pieces? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teacher shortage# mcps# social media# education# Back to school

Comments / 2

Published by

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

MD
3523 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Montgomery County, MD

MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms

Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.

Read full story
2 comments

Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings

Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.

Read full story
3 comments
Rockville, MD

MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.

Read full story
23 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Three Sisters Garden: A community treasure trove

Through a labor of love, three neighbors collaborate to create a community garden providing food, education, and friendships. Three Sisters Gardeners Steven Lapham Sellers, Ella Truelove, and Nelson Reyes (not pictured)Heather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
5 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Summer training for MCPS security staff includes active shooter situations

It has happened again. A school has been involved in a mass shooting just months after a student was shot in a school bathroom in Magruder high school, and Catonsville High School students took shelter after a shooting outside the school. This time it was an elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Talking to Your Kids About Current Events

Woman comforting and holding small child close on her lapJordan Whitt/Unsplash. Author's note: As an educator who has taught across grade levels, I have compiled a list of tips for parents to help children process events.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Book Wars: MCPS Middle School Students build friendships through literacy and leadership

Media Specialists combine a love of literacy and leadership skills through county-wide book trivia competition. MCPS District 2 Book WarriorsRon Poker/Used with Permission. Lights. Music. Themes. Decorated tables. Costumes. Opening skits and book warriors. Welcome to Montgomery County Public School’s Middle School Book Wars.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

A MoCo philanthropist empowers communities to take action

What can the power of generosity do for your community?. A pair of hands holding a small yellow flowerLina Trochet/Unsplash. “People are full of abundance. They want to help but don’t know where to start or how to give,” says Sheena Saydam, a successful realtor and philanthropist in Montgomery County.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

True Food Kitchen: Truly Exceptional

Have you tried True Kitchen yet? Located at the Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, there isn’t a better location for this dining experience. I had the opportunity to check out the menu and the ambiance during their soft opening last weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS parents, students, and teachers provide feedback at meeting hosted by interim superintendent

MCPS Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight listening intently to community feedbackHeather Jauquet/Author. On April 20th, staff, parents, students, and board of education members participated in the first in-person community conversation hosted by Montgomery County Public School’s Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

E&A Dwellings: Dedicated to effortless organization and authentic design for you

Want to feel less stressed? Hire an organizational home decor team to help you. Organized linen closet by E&A DwellingsRachelle DeRamos and Farrah Short from E&A Dwellings/Used with permission.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Treat yourself to pixie dust and magic for stress free complimentary Disney planning with Jennifer Arnold

Yes, FREE planning when you work with an Earmarked travel agency. Jennifer Arnold with R2-D2 in Hollywood StudiosJennifer Arnold/Used with Permission. If you have ever tried to book a Disney vacation it can get a little unwieldy. If you try to book it with only 3 weeks notice, it’s a challenge. But with Jennifer Arnold, a travel planner and independent contractor with Storybook World Travel, this is where pixie dust and magic meet.

Read full story
2 comments
Damascus, MD

Love is in the Hair. Welcome to Hair Razors

The Stylists at Hair RazorsJulina Salazar/Used with permission. Nestled unassumingly between a gym and an Indian market is a hidden gem within the Damascus community in Montgomery County. Don't be fooled by the outside, the inside is cozy, friendly, and welcoming. Inside you will be greeted with a friendly smile and a stylish motif with crystal chandeliers, a plush waiting area, and the most comfortable salon chairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Damascus, MD

Damascus gets "FunkY" for the Super Bowl

Damascus High School alum Jake Funk makes his way to the Super Bowl. Henze Signs' Let's Get FunkY to support Jake FunkLory Gardner/Personal sign bough to support Jake Funk and Damascus Cougars Football.

Read full story
Derwood, MD

Frantic parents watched in disbelief, waiting for their children to be released at Magruder High School

A parent with school-aged children never wants to receive the dreaded communication that their child is in a lockdown situation at their school. But unfortunately, that happened on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood, Maryland.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery County, MD

By the numbers, a peek as to how MCPS was functioning before the three day weekend

More classes went into quarantine throughout the county while MCPS tried to keep their agenda of in-person learning. A mask hanging off the back of school chairKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS teachers’ concerns and frustrations met with silence

Concerns about counterfeit masks, high transmissions rates, and lack of coverage met with silence. Woman starting at her laptop in frustrationElisa Ventur/Unsplash. The recent community updates from Montgomery County Public Schools have been muddy. There has been a lack of transparent information and no clear move in any direction, except for one: lowering the safety bar for staff and students.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

No more room for students, quarantined virtual classes maxed out

MCPS staff shortages by the numbers for Tuesday, January 12th. Schools across Montgomery County are asking, “When is it enough?” It’s all about the numbers. Montgomery County Public Schools’ Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight provided a guiding threshold to move schools to virtual. Within two days, there was a move to remove the threshold with a promise to monitor schools closely. Schools across the county are still waiting to hear guidance when high transmission rates cause individual classes to quarantine, as teachers call out sick, and classes are combined and shuffled to the cafeteria when there are not enough adults to provide class coverages.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS pushes in-person instruction, but staff shortages highlight inequity

Who benefits from the lack of access to transportation, meals, and curriculum?. Little girl lookin forlornly over a chairChinh Le Duc/Unsplash. Schools are facing a teacher shortage, and lack of coverage as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Montgomery County. Many staff members are in isolation or quarantine or caring for a quarantined child. Those in the building are using an all-hands-on-deck approach, causing them to miss out on their planning time. Paraeducators who provide extra support to students are pulled for class coverage, leaving students without the extra help they could receive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy