Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings

Shop tax-free in Maryland August 14-20

Person looking through racks of clothing Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash

Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.

However, before everyone heads back to the classroom, Peter Franchot, the Comptroller of Maryland, has announced August 14-20 as tax-free week in Maryland. It’s the perfect time to load up on back-to-school shopping, especially with supply chain issues and the rising cost of inflation.

When is tax-free week?

Marylanders may want to wait until tax-free to save a little extra money. Tax-free week begins at 12:01a.m. on the second Sunday in August and lasts through midnight on the following Saturday.

How much will Marylanders save?

Marylanders will save the six percent sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear priced $100 or less and the first $40 of a backpack or book bag.

What items will qualify?

A complete list of the exempt and taxable items is available on the Comptroller’s Website at www.marylandtaxes.gov or by calling the Taxpayer Service section at 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland. Marylanders can also call toll-free 1-800-MD TAXES.

In a news release on August 1, Comptroller Franchot said, “August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. Whether you’re looking o freshen up our wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

Good news for layaway items

If a customer begins a layaway agreement during the Shop Maryland period, any eligible items placed on layaway during that period will qualify for the exemption.

Frequently asked questions

Not everything is tax-free. There are exempt items and a list of taxable items. Check out the Maryland Comptroller’s webpage and the frequently asked questions section to determine what items qualify for the tax-free week.

Some tax-free clothing and footwear examples include sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes, and boots priced at $100 or less. However, protective items not used for daily wear, such as football pads, are not exempt.

