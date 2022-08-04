MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system

The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.

As of July 26, there were at least 1,390 openings in all areas within the school system. However, within the last week, the vacancies are dropping, with 811 job openings, including 355 full-time and 159 part-time teaching positions. Nonetheless, teachers have shared concerns about how schools can run safely and effectively with the number of shortages. Pre-service for teachers begins on August 22, 2022. The first day of school for students is August 29, 2022.

MCPS supports 166,000 diverse students in 210 schools and is looking for highly qualified classroom teachers and support professionals for the 2022-2023 school year

While MCPS is looking to hire in all areas, according to their most recent tweet, their job virtual information session is targeted towards “teachers, counselors, and social workers; however, there are vacancies in the following eight critical areas:

Teachers

Special Education Paraeducators

Bus Operators (Drivers) and Bus Attendants (Special Education)

Security Assistants

Cafeteria Workers

Building Service Workers

Substitutes

Upcoming Job Fairs and Hiring Information Sessions

August 2—A Virtual Hiring Information Session 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Individuals can join the session here: https://meet.google.com/heu-kytv-fpq August 10 - An In-person job fair 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will take place at Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Daily Open House—Staffing specialists, will answer questions in-person at the MCPS Office of Human Resources and Development from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday in the lobby at 45 W. Gude Drive, Rockville, MD 20860

