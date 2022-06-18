Summer training for MCPS security staff includes active shooter situations

Heather Jauquet

MCPS committed to safe environment in schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4JM1_0gF6K1Tl00
Man wearing security vestFlex Point Security Inc

It has happened again. A school has been involved in a mass shooting just months after a student was shot in a school bathroom in Magruder high school, and Catonsville High School students took shelter after a shooting outside the school. This time it was an elementary school.

Weeks before Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was set to end the school year, news of the latest tragedy in Texas has gripped the school system. However, while Uvalde, Texas, and Montgomery County, Maryland, are more than a thousand miles apart, the angst among families was the same.

Aware of the highly sensitive nature of the situation, schools sent out a letter to their respective communities letting families know that while they would not cover the situation in class, they would "validate feelings that individual children may be experiencing." Overall, students were reminded that they were important, loved, cared for, and supported.

Schools provided the following links to parents: 

In a community message MCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight, assured families of the school district’s commitment to safety. In her letter, she highlighted the four key areas to ensure student safety throughout the school day:

  • MCPS partnership with County Police and Allied Law Enforcement Partners
  • Police and MCPS staff training
  • Physical School Safety
  • Community commitment to safety

“If you see something, say something” has been the underlying refrain throughout the schools. In several instances throughout the county, this simple phrase has moved students to share with a trusted adult when they have seen something suspicious or have been aware of a threat being made online and in person. These reports are taken seriously and investigated. As a result, students have protected their school community with their vigilance.

We commit to continued readiness, preparedness, and review of all that we do to be safe.—Dr. Monifa McKnight, MCPS Interim Superintendent

In an effort to provide safety and security in all scenarios, MCPS is enhancing their training exercise to prepare for an emergency anywhere on the school grounds. Although the school year has ended for students, MCPS will provide additional training for MCPS security staff this summer that focuses on responding to emergencies, such as an active shooter.

What do you think of the protocols in place? Do your children attend school in MCPS? What suggestions do you have? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Published by

