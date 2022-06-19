Gaithersburg, MD

Three Sisters Garden: A community treasure trove

Heather Jauquet

Through a labor of love, three neighbors collaborate to create a community garden providing food, education, and friendships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZ9bX_0gF3I1YG00
Three Sisters Gardeners Steven Lapham Sellers, Ella Truelove, and Nelson Reyes (not pictured)Heather Jauquet/Author

On any given school day, as the students of Strawberry Knoll Elementary School arrive for a day of learning, they pass by the Three Sister’s Garden on a once-forgotten patch of public land on the north edge of school grounds. As teachers greet the students, they might find tall sunflowers lining the sidewalk towards school, strawberries ripe for the picking, or handpainted signs directing them to "Peter Rabbit’s Den" or "Ella’s Ancient Forest." The handmade signs, the garden path, and the new plant shoots pushing through the earth look like they are from a fairy tale.

The Three Sisters Garden was created and has been meticulously maintained by neighbors Steven Sellers Lapham, Nelson Reyes, and Ella Truelove. In 2020 when the pandemic shut down everything, Lapham, whose daughter, Casey, attended Strawberry Knoll Elementary School 20 years prior, walked through the once overgrown plot of public land to clear out the invasive multi-flora rose. Seeing what Lapham was doing, Reyes, who lives next to the school and grew up on a farm in Nicaragua, joined him. There, the idea of a sustainable organic community garden was planted: The Three Sisters Garden or "La Huerta de Las Hermanos." The name is derived from the Iroquois and Cherokee’s “three sisters” corn, bean, and squash, the three plants that nurture and grow together.

“The garden sparks curiosity.”—Steven Sellers Lapham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmW6P_0gF3I1YG00
The invasive multi-floral rose that Lapham removed to create the Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author

During a time when the world was looking inwardly and keeping to itself, the neighbors came together and created a community space for everyone to benefit.

“Walking through, I felt a sense of peace.” --Ella Truelove

According to Lapham, “One day Ella showed up with seeds I'd never planted--okra seeds,” and together, they expanded the plots to include a variety of plants and crops. Growing up on a farm in Alabama, Ella has 30 years of experience growing a sustainable organic garden. Using her garden walking stick, she pointed out what she planted this year: asparagus beans, watermelon, squash, okra, beefsteak tomatoes, sweet potatoes, asparagus beans, ancient beans, and an herb garden.

A collaborative relationship

The gardeners and the school have formed a collaborative relationship mutually benefitting one another. As oak leaves fall from the trees and carpet the ground surrounding the school, the building service team rakes them into a pile for the gardeners to use as compost, thereby eliminating the need for the time, energy, and money to haul them away. In turn, the gardeners can grow their garden with natural resources without resorting to chemical and store-bought fertilizers. It is better for the environment and for the people who attend and work at the nearby school. It also teaches students how to grow a sustainable and organic garden with resources found right on the property.

The garden is a perfect spot for teaching and learning experiences for students of all ages. Fore example, Nelson's ten-year-old daughter helped to plant strawberries in the garden. Truelove, Lapham, and Reyes work hard to cultivate the land and provide learning experiences for the neighbors and students by using signs to identify the plants and sharing their experiences and knowledge of the land. As experienced gardeners, each brings a wealth of knowledge of cultivating the land to produce a multitude of crops and plants. For example, Truelove turned a tree stump into an ancient forest, growing as much as possible with the land provided. As I looked over Ella’s ancient forest sign, she said, “Why would you remove a tree stump when you can use it to grow things like food, flowers, or something pretty?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ch3Zu_0gF3I1YG00
Sign describing Ella's Ancient ForestHeather Jauquet/Author

While Truelove focuses on food crops, Lapham likes to plant things simply because it brings beauty to the garden. In 2021, Reyes plowed a truckload of organic soil conditioner (made from autumn leaves collected by the county) into the clayish soil. Each neighbor brings something unique to the garden. While visiting the garden, I listened as they collaborated and planned for this season, talking about using natural resources like bamboo to create poles for the beans to grow up and around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2tzP_0gF3I1YG00
Strawberry plantsHeather Jauquet/Author

While the three residents are the primary stewards of the Three Sisters Garden and meticulously maintain the crops so that nothing is left to rot or go to waste, they welcome neighbors to walk through, pick some organic produce, or learn how to garden with them. Even neighborhood churches have inquired about obtaining surplus for their food pantries to feed the community.

The perfect learning environment

“We want to become an official garden” —Steven Sellers Lapham

The garden is perfectly situated near Strawberry Knoll Elementary School and offers students a perfect cross-curricular teaching and learning opportunity. According to Lapham, the gardeners are “trying to bring the school and community together." They are waiting for guidance from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) as to how to provide students a learning experience on local sustainability, gardening, and the science of observing how things grow. According Lapham, "We want to become an official garden."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0ewK_0gF3I1YG00
The mini pollinator garden in front of Strawberry Knoll Elementary SchoolHeather Jauquet/Author

With the support of Principal Patrick Scott, Mr. Lapham created a pollinator garden in the empty square of dirt in front of the school, providing beauty and a simple environmental lesson as students read about the little garden on the small handpainted sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hm6v_0gF3I1YG00
Description of one of the uses of the pollinator gardenHeather Jauquet/Author

Cross-curricular and multi-sensory opportunities abound in The Three Sisters garden as teachers could easily incorporate all the subject areas in this unique learning environment: history, science, math, reading, writing, and art. Even without entering the garden, the students can learn so much as they walk along the adjacent sidewalk. For example, the garden is ripe for historical lessons, as demonstrated when Ms. Truelove shared the history of the Cherokee trail beans, also known as Survivor Beans, planted during the Trail of Tears when Native Americans were forced to relocate to Oklahoma. Lapham learned about his own heritage from Truelove. His grandmother's maiden name was "Muskrat," which is a Cherokee family name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BLGH_0gF3I1YG00
The Three Sisters Garden SignHeather Jauquet/Author

The Iroquois and Cherokee call corn, bean, and squash, the “three sisters” because they nurture each other like family as they grow together. The Three Sisters community garden on Strawberry Knoll Road does the same thing, bringing together the wider community, the local neighbors, and the neighboring school to support one another and grow.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gardening# Strawberry Knoll# community# gaithersburg# education

Comments / 5

Published by

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

MD
3432 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Summer training for MCPS security staff includes active shooter situations

It has happened again. A school has been involved in a mass shooting just months after a student was shot in a school bathroom in Magruder high school, and Catonsville High School students took shelter after a shooting outside the school. This time it was an elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Talking to Your Kids About Current Events

Woman comforting and holding small child close on her lapJordan Whitt/Unsplash. Author's note: As an educator who has taught across grade levels, I have compiled a list of tips for parents to help children process events.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Book Wars: MCPS Middle School Students build friendships through literacy and leadership

Media Specialists combine a love of literacy and leadership skills through county-wide book trivia competition. MCPS District 2 Book WarriorsRon Poker/Used with Permission. Lights. Music. Themes. Decorated tables. Costumes. Opening skits and book warriors. Welcome to Montgomery County Public School’s Middle School Book Wars.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

A MoCo philanthropist empowers communities to take action

What can the power of generosity do for your community?. A pair of hands holding a small yellow flowerLina Trochet/Unsplash. “People are full of abundance. They want to help but don’t know where to start or how to give,” says Sheena Saydam, a successful realtor and philanthropist in Montgomery County.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

True Food Kitchen: Truly Exceptional

Have you tried True Kitchen yet? Located at the Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, there isn’t a better location for this dining experience. I had the opportunity to check out the menu and the ambiance during their soft opening last weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS parents, students, and teachers provide feedback at meeting hosted by interim superintendent

MCPS Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight listening intently to community feedbackHeather Jauquet/Author. On April 20th, staff, parents, students, and board of education members participated in the first in-person community conversation hosted by Montgomery County Public School’s Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS Teachers concerned about a post spring break surge

Students and staff asked to test before returning to the classroom. It’s the end of spring break for Montgomery County Public Schools, and across the county, students and staff are preparing to return to the classrooms. However, before they do, they are asked to send in the results of a rapid home kit provided by the school system.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

E&A Dwellings: Dedicated to effortless organization and authentic design for you

Want to feel less stressed? Hire an organizational home decor team to help you. Organized linen closet by E&A DwellingsRachelle DeRamos and Farrah Short from E&A Dwellings/Used with permission.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Treat yourself to pixie dust and magic for stress free complimentary Disney planning with Jennifer Arnold

Yes, FREE planning when you work with an Earmarked travel agency. Jennifer Arnold with R2-D2 in Hollywood StudiosJennifer Arnold/Used with Permission. If you have ever tried to book a Disney vacation it can get a little unwieldy. If you try to book it with only 3 weeks notice, it’s a challenge. But with Jennifer Arnold, a travel planner and independent contractor with Storybook World Travel, this is where pixie dust and magic meet.

Read full story
2 comments
Damascus, MD

Love is in the Hair. Welcome to Hair Razors

The Stylists at Hair RazorsJulina Salazar/Used with permission. Nestled unassumingly between a gym and an Indian market is a hidden gem within the Damascus community in Montgomery County. Don't be fooled by the outside, the inside is cozy, friendly, and welcoming. Inside you will be greeted with a friendly smile and a stylish motif with crystal chandeliers, a plush waiting area, and the most comfortable salon chairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS to review masking policies in schools

Hogan asks for mask mandates to lifted at all Maryland schools. As people prepared for holiday get-togethers in December, Maryland saw a spike in COVID-19 transmissions due to the Omicron variant. Schools suffered from a lack of staffing and student absences as the new variant spread across the state. In Montgomery County, school buses were unavailable, and parents were asked to provide transportation for their children. Virtual classrooms maxed out, leaving students without a way to access the curriculum.

Read full story
Damascus, MD

Damascus gets "FunkY" for the Super Bowl

Damascus High School alum Jake Funk makes his way to the Super Bowl. Henze Signs' Let's Get FunkY to support Jake FunkLory Gardner/Personal sign bough to support Jake Funk and Damascus Cougars Football.

Read full story
Derwood, MD

Frantic parents watched in disbelief, waiting for their children to be released at Magruder High School

A parent with school-aged children never wants to receive the dreaded communication that their child is in a lockdown situation at their school. But unfortunately, that happened on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood, Maryland.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery County, MD

By the numbers, a peek as to how MCPS was functioning before the three day weekend

More classes went into quarantine throughout the county while MCPS tried to keep their agenda of in-person learning. A mask hanging off the back of school chairKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS teachers’ concerns and frustrations met with silence

Concerns about counterfeit masks, high transmissions rates, and lack of coverage met with silence. Woman starting at her laptop in frustrationElisa Ventur/Unsplash. The recent community updates from Montgomery County Public Schools have been muddy. There has been a lack of transparent information and no clear move in any direction, except for one: lowering the safety bar for staff and students.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

No more room for students, quarantined virtual classes maxed out

MCPS staff shortages by the numbers for Tuesday, January 12th. Schools across Montgomery County are asking, “When is it enough?” It’s all about the numbers. Montgomery County Public Schools’ Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight provided a guiding threshold to move schools to virtual. Within two days, there was a move to remove the threshold with a promise to monitor schools closely. Schools across the county are still waiting to hear guidance when high transmission rates cause individual classes to quarantine, as teachers call out sick, and classes are combined and shuffled to the cafeteria when there are not enough adults to provide class coverages.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS pushes in-person instruction, but staff shortages highlight inequity

Who benefits from the lack of access to transportation, meals, and curriculum?. Little girl lookin forlornly over a chairChinh Le Duc/Unsplash. Schools are facing a teacher shortage, and lack of coverage as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Montgomery County. Many staff members are in isolation or quarantine or caring for a quarantined child. Those in the building are using an all-hands-on-deck approach, causing them to miss out on their planning time. Paraeducators who provide extra support to students are pulled for class coverage, leaving students without the extra help they could receive.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS daily staff shortages affecting teaching and learning

Across the county, individual schools are struggling to keep up with the number of staff members who have to call out. Open and available substitute jobs are not being picked up for in-person instruction. Too many substitutes are concerned about becoming sick. Central Office Personnel is receiving requests from principals to cover the open classes, lunch and recess duty, and front office. At last count, there are 59 schools requesting support and coverage from Central Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo BOE works remotely while requiring in-person instruction for staff and students

Maryland declared a state of emergency, but not for schools. The expectations placed upon Montgomery County schools and their staff members have been daunting. Many are frustrated with the lack of transparency and leadership as COVID-19 cases soar across the county. Add a little back peddling on decision making and a dash of finger-pointing, and you have the makings of what staff and students are calling COVID stew.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy