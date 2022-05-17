A MoCo philanthropist empowers communities to take action

Heather Jauquet

What can the power of generosity do for your community?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAHWx_0fc9cMXE00
A pair of hands holding a small yellow flowerLina Trochet/Unsplash

“People are full of abundance. They want to help but don’t know where to start or how to give,” says Sheena Saydam, a successful realtor and philanthropist in Montgomery County.

In speaking with Sheena, you meet a down-to-earth woman who will happily share her favorite non-fiction books and is on a mission to grow and learn and empower her community to help their fellow human. Saydam encourages her community to give back, saying, “We need to figure out how to love one another.”

“Figure out how to love one another”—Sheena Saydam, Philanthropist

A self-described army brat, Saydam is inspired by her parents. Her mom, a military spouse, would find a way to give back to her community no matter where they lived. Saydam remembers her mom pulling up a desk and teaching young soldiers how to budget their paychecks.

She shares a story of when her father was laid off while she was in college. She drove with him and waited on the sidewalk while he cleaned out his office. As she waited, she saw a homeless woman a few doors down. When her father came out of his building, he handed the woman $20, and then he and Sheena went on their way. Saydam says, “I’ll never forget how in one of my dad’s lowest moments he was able to see the dignity of another and make a sacrifice.”

In the same vein, Saydam and her husband, Han, have continually found a way to give back to their community. They founded Saydam Properties Group (SPG) with the motto of “Changing the world one home at a time,” using their business as “an accelerator and incubator of generosity.”

The work that has no end

Saydam looks to the world around her and looks for where she can help. She steps outside her neighborhood and even looks internationally. For example, supporting one organization’s mission to provide mobile showers to the homeless in Baltimore grew into a mission of building a well in Kenya, which turned into building a school for girls to move them above a fourth-grade education.

But you don’t have to look internationally. Organizations right here in Montgomery County and beyond would appreciate a helping hand. Do you have time, money, or a passion for making a change in your neighborhood? Saydam shared with me that SPG supports the following local causes:

  • The Treehouse is a child advocacy program that provides support services for more than 600 children in Montgomery County who have faced abusive situations.
  • Comfort Cases, a 100% volunteer-run nationwide organization, provides a backpack filled with comfort and personal care items for youth entering the foster care system.
  • Creating a library for the inmates at Jessup Correctional Facility. In just over two weeks, over 1,000 books are donated.
  • Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless whose vision is to “end homelessness in Montgomery County by building a community where everyone has a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.”

Community Impact

The community impact is measured in more than dollars and cents. The impact is dignity and hope. The impact is empowering people to give back to their communities. It’s people coming together from all backgrounds and seeing the effects of generosity. Everyone benefits.

Saydam Properties Groups congratulates the new homeowners and credit them as “providers of clean water, tutoring for kids in inner cities, mental health and justice for victims of child abuse, and housing for those who have fallen on hard times.” With every sale through their realty company, SPG gives back to their community and, in doing so, empowers and encourages their fellow neighbor to do the same.

Saydam’s Suggestions

This is where you step in. It’s not just one person making an impact. It’s the ripple effect, pulling in your neighbor and seeing how far the power of generosity can go. It’s building relationships with one another and local organizations.

Saydam suggests looking at your community and asking yourself, “What makes you heated? What can you change? If you can’t find an organization that supports your cause, do it yourself.”

Not sure where to start? Ask yourself these 3 questions:

  1. What can I give back to my community?
  2. What is my why or purpose?
  3. Who needs help?

Look to your community to see where you can make a difference and empower one another to make those changes.

Do you have a suggestion of where people can lean in and help their neighbors? Let me know in the comments. I’d love to hear how we are encouraging and empowering one another to take action to support our communities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Saydam Properties Group# Volunteering# Montgomery County# Maryland# Charity

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

MD
3398 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Montgomery County, MD

Book Wars: MCPS Middle School Students build friendships through literacy and leadership

Media Specialists combine a love of literacy and leadership skills through county-wide book trivia competition. MCPS District 2 Book WarriorsRon Poker/Used with Permission. Lights. Music. Themes. Decorated tables. Costumes. Opening skits and book warriors. Welcome to Montgomery County Public School’s Middle School Book Wars.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

True Food Kitchen: Truly Exceptional

Have you tried True Kitchen yet? Located at the Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, there isn’t a better location for this dining experience. I had the opportunity to check out the menu and the ambiance during their soft opening last weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS parents, students, and teachers provide feedback at meeting hosted by interim superintendent

MCPS Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight listening intently to community feedbackHeather Jauquet/Author. On April 20th, staff, parents, students, and board of education members participated in the first in-person community conversation hosted by Montgomery County Public School’s Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS Teachers concerned about a post spring break surge

Students and staff asked to test before returning to the classroom. It’s the end of spring break for Montgomery County Public Schools, and across the county, students and staff are preparing to return to the classrooms. However, before they do, they are asked to send in the results of a rapid home kit provided by the school system.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

E&A Dwellings: Dedicated to effortless organization and authentic design for you

Want to feel less stressed? Hire an organizational home decor team to help you. Organized linen closet by E&A DwellingsRachelle DeRamos and Farrah Short from E&A Dwellings/Used with permission.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Treat yourself to pixie dust and magic for stress free complimentary Disney planning with Jennifer Arnold

Yes, FREE planning when you work with an Earmarked travel agency. Jennifer Arnold with R2-D2 in Hollywood StudiosJennifer Arnold/Used with Permission. If you have ever tried to book a Disney vacation it can get a little unwieldy. If you try to book it with only 3 weeks notice, it’s a challenge. But with Jennifer Arnold, a travel planner and independent contractor with Storybook World Travel, this is where pixie dust and magic meet.

Read full story
2 comments
Damascus, MD

Love is in the Hair. Welcome to Hair Razors

The Stylists at Hair RazorsJulina Salazar/Used with permission. Nestled unassumingly between a gym and an Indian market is a hidden gem within the Damascus community in Montgomery County. Don't be fooled by the outside, the inside is cozy, friendly, and welcoming. Inside you will be greeted with a friendly smile and a stylish motif with crystal chandeliers, a plush waiting area, and the most comfortable salon chairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS to review masking policies in schools

Hogan asks for mask mandates to lifted at all Maryland schools. As people prepared for holiday get-togethers in December, Maryland saw a spike in COVID-19 transmissions due to the Omicron variant. Schools suffered from a lack of staffing and student absences as the new variant spread across the state. In Montgomery County, school buses were unavailable, and parents were asked to provide transportation for their children. Virtual classrooms maxed out, leaving students without a way to access the curriculum.

Read full story
Damascus, MD

Damascus gets "FunkY" for the Super Bowl

Damascus High School alum Jake Funk makes his way to the Super Bowl. Henze Signs' Let's Get FunkY to support Jake FunkLory Gardner/Personal sign bough to support Jake Funk and Damascus Cougars Football.

Read full story
Derwood, MD

Frantic parents watched in disbelief, waiting for their children to be released at Magruder High School

A parent with school-aged children never wants to receive the dreaded communication that their child is in a lockdown situation at their school. But unfortunately, that happened on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood, Maryland.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery County, MD

By the numbers, a peek as to how MCPS was functioning before the three day weekend

More classes went into quarantine throughout the county while MCPS tried to keep their agenda of in-person learning. A mask hanging off the back of school chairKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS teachers’ concerns and frustrations met with silence

Concerns about counterfeit masks, high transmissions rates, and lack of coverage met with silence. Woman starting at her laptop in frustrationElisa Ventur/Unsplash. The recent community updates from Montgomery County Public Schools have been muddy. There has been a lack of transparent information and no clear move in any direction, except for one: lowering the safety bar for staff and students.

Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

No more room for students, quarantined virtual classes maxed out

MCPS staff shortages by the numbers for Tuesday, January 12th. Schools across Montgomery County are asking, “When is it enough?” It’s all about the numbers. Montgomery County Public Schools’ Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight provided a guiding threshold to move schools to virtual. Within two days, there was a move to remove the threshold with a promise to monitor schools closely. Schools across the county are still waiting to hear guidance when high transmission rates cause individual classes to quarantine, as teachers call out sick, and classes are combined and shuffled to the cafeteria when there are not enough adults to provide class coverages.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS pushes in-person instruction, but staff shortages highlight inequity

Who benefits from the lack of access to transportation, meals, and curriculum?. Little girl lookin forlornly over a chairChinh Le Duc/Unsplash. Schools are facing a teacher shortage, and lack of coverage as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Montgomery County. Many staff members are in isolation or quarantine or caring for a quarantined child. Those in the building are using an all-hands-on-deck approach, causing them to miss out on their planning time. Paraeducators who provide extra support to students are pulled for class coverage, leaving students without the extra help they could receive.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS daily staff shortages affecting teaching and learning

Across the county, individual schools are struggling to keep up with the number of staff members who have to call out. Open and available substitute jobs are not being picked up for in-person instruction. Too many substitutes are concerned about becoming sick. Central Office Personnel is receiving requests from principals to cover the open classes, lunch and recess duty, and front office. At last count, there are 59 schools requesting support and coverage from Central Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo BOE works remotely while requiring in-person instruction for staff and students

Maryland declared a state of emergency, but not for schools. The expectations placed upon Montgomery County schools and their staff members have been daunting. Many are frustrated with the lack of transparency and leadership as COVID-19 cases soar across the county. Add a little back peddling on decision making and a dash of finger-pointing, and you have the makings of what staff and students are calling COVID stew.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Staffing shortages greet MCPS students after winter break

By the numbers: What Wednesday held for students and staff. The numbers from staff absences are reported by anonymously across the county. For the sake of anonymity, no sources are identified.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS backpedals on threshold indicators as numbers continue to soar and classes lack coverage

Parents and teachers demand transparency while MCPS points fingers and lacks consistency. Before students went home for winter break, schools across Montgomery County reminded them to bring home their chrome books, chargers, school books, and other school supplies. This move gave a semblance that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was looking ahead and ready to make the needed transition to virtual instruction as COVID-19 positivity rates soared across the county.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Unclear if newly designated MCPS red schools will move to virtual learning despite exponential rise in cases

MCPS receives pushback over decision to remain in-person as positive cases soar across the county. Little girl sitting with head in hand as she works on tabletKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy