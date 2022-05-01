Gaithersburg, MD

True Food Kitchen: Truly Exceptional

Heather Jauquet

Using super foods to boost super moods

Wild berry limeadeHeather Jauquet/author

Have you tried True Kitchen yet? Located at the Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, there isn’t a better location for this dining experience. I had the opportunity to check out the menu and the ambiance during their soft opening last weekend.  

According to their website, their science-based menu claims to “increase the longevity of our people and planet.”

Craveable food that boosts your mood—True Food Kitchen

Many of the menu offerings are vegan (V), vegetarian (Veg), or gluten-friendly (GF). They can also accommodate diners to make the meal keto or paleo-friendly.  

The restaurant replaced Joe's Crab Shack. With open-air seating, it is a beautiful venue. When the sun went down and it became a little chilly outside, they turned on the outdoor heaters making for a delightful dining experience. True Food Kitchen was a popular dining spot during the soft opening. Greeted by several hostesses, they immediately brought us to our table.

Perusing the menu, I was intrigued by their philosophy that “good food has the power to positively impact how you feel.” Therefore, true Food Kitchen designs its menu around superfoods that can induce super moods.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQNY0_0fPT7ZRz00
Tuna Tostada AppetizerHeather Jauquet/Author

My friend and I started with the Wild Caught Tuna Tostada. The spicy tuna is part of the happiness and balance super food genre. The delicious appetizer was delicious and a perfect start to the outdoor dining experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM74F_0fPT7ZRz00
Pan-seared sea bassHeather Jauquet/Author

We moved on to our entrees. My friend chose the sustainable pan-seared sea bass accompanied by umami, broccolini, roasted mushroom, charred onion, ancient grains, dashi, and herbs. I had the Grilled Korean Steak, a gluten-free menu item. The menu describes it as “sliced 100% grass-fed sirloin” accompanied by “forbidden rice, mushroom, bok choy, gochujang glaze, miso sesame vinaigrette, and herbs.” My steak was cooked to perfection.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ui10_0fPT7ZRz00
Grilled Korean steakHeather Jauquet/Author

All of the desserts are vegetarian and gluten-free. My friend and I split the desserts so that we could taste both. The vegan strawberry cheesecake is actually vegan made with cashews, a graham crust, and a house-made strawberry preserve. It was very smooth and rich, and I would not have known that it was vegan if I hadn’t seen the designation on the menu.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocJWH_0fPT7ZRz00
Flourless Chocolate Cake topped with vanilla ice cream and cacao nibsHeather Jauquet/Author

The vegetarian, gluten-free flourless chocolate cake was decadently rich. It is made with caramel and almonds and topped with vanilla ice cream and cacao nibs. The chocolate cake was my favorite of the two desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkddb_0fPT7ZRz00
Vegan strawberry strawberry cheesecakeHeather Jauquet/Author

Although the restaurant was bustling during the soft opening, everything ran smoothly. Our server was so busy, and we only saw him long enough to take our orders. However, there were many other servers to bring the dishes and refill our drinks. I never felt that we were neglected, and the servers worked together to provide a welcoming atmosphere and fill in the gaps as needed. 

I look forward to dining outdoors again, especially as Maryland spring is just around the corner with its sunny days and light breezes. The outdoor heaters will make outdoor dining experiences possible during cooler evenings and when autumn reaches us once again. 

When you have a moment, check out their Gaithersburg location at 221 Rio Blvd Ste 0221, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.  

Have you tried True Food Kitchen yet? What did you think? Let me know in the comments.

