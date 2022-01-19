By the numbers, a peek as to how MCPS was functioning before the three day weekend

More classes went into quarantine throughout the county while MCPS tried to keep their agenda of in-person learning

Before the long weekend, transmission rates continued to rise throughout Montgomery County. During that time, Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight and members of the Montgomery County Board of Education and the County Council hosted a webinar to discuss the concerns voiced by teachers, parents, and students.

However, the meeting sounded more like a back-patting session as the members shared what they were doing to address the concerns as more students and staff were quarantined because of COVID-19 infections. While Montgomery County decision-makers spent their time reiterating the same spiel they have been repeating since the beginning of the school year, they did not address the concerns and frustrations that flooded the question and answer box during the meeting. Instead, they spoke to proper mask-wearing, the supposed masks bought for the school system, and the rapid test kits ordered belatedly.

Initially, Montgomery County Public Schools identified 11 schools to transition to temporary virtual learning shortly after winter break. However, more than 126 schools showed high transmission rates before the week was out, with every school personnel pulled in to cover classes, including building services, cafeteria staff, security guards, and central office personnel.

Despite teachers, parents, and students sharing concerns at Councilmember Tom Hucker’s Emergency Town Hall Meeting and a webinar hosted a few days later by Dr. McKnight, members of the Board of Education, and the members of the Montgomery County Council, MCPS did little to address the growing frustrations throughout the county.

The Emergency Town Hall Meeting was the only event where parents and staff were given the floor to be heard. During the meeting, Councilmember Hucker listened more than he spoke, preferring to give the floor to the voices who were most impacted by the situation in schools. In stark contrast, the school system hosted its own community meeting webinar, choosing only to speak and answer select questions that fit the agenda of in-person learning.

Friday’s Numbers for January 14, 2021

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but the numbers tell a story of a county that is struggling to provide class coverage while teachers are out sick. It speaks to how a lack of a solid plan leaves educators without the support they need to provide the best education they can to the students they serve.

Blair High School—Absences: 26 staff members, 4 substitutes

Clarksburg High School

Wednesday, January 11—Absences: 13 teachers, 7 substitutesFriday, January 14: Absences: 25 Staff members, 8 substitutes

Fox Chapel Elementary School—4 classroom teachers 8 staff (specialist, principal, paraeducators, ESOL teacher, secretary).

Gaithersburg Elementary School—18 jobs in the substitute system and 2 substitutes. The 18 jobs in the substitute system include 15 teachers, and 3 special education paraeducators. There were also 2 building service workers, an attendance secretary, and the school nurse who were absent.

John F. Kennedy High School—Absences: 20 Teachers and paraeducators

New Hampshire Estates—15 out of 27 classes in quarantine

Odessa Shannon Middle School—Absences: 25 Staff Members

Paint Branch High School—

Wednesday, January 12—Absences: 23 staff members, 16 uncovered jobs (approximately 80 classes uncovered), 6 bus routes not covered.

Thursday, January 13—Absences 21 staff members, no substitutes (82 classes are being covered by staff/teachers).

Friday, January 14—Absences: 24 staff members, 11 substitutes. (Approximately 65 classes covered by other staff members. 5 bus routes not covered.

Strawberry Knoll Elementary Schools—Up to 12 classes quarantined

Summit Hall Elementary School: 23 out of 27 classes are in quarantine on Friday, January 14th, a rise from 2 classes in quarantine from earlier in the week on Monday, January 10.

This article is a multi-part series on how MCPS is handling the pandemic in its school system.

