MCPS implementing mitigation measures for safe return to schools

Community says it’s not enough

Little girl wearing a pink face mask and clutching a black and white composition book. Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

As the winter break wraps up and staff and students prepare to return to the buildings, many ask why Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) seems to fall behind their counterparts.

While several school districts have delayed going back to in-person learning after the break to mitigate the spread in schools, MCPS is determined to keep moving forward with in-person learning after the break.

While DC Public Schools (DCPS) has put in measures to delay opening to allow their community to submit negative test results before returning to schools, MCPS has not asked their community to do the same. Could it be because tests are difficult to come by, and the few available appointments include long lines and even longer processing times?

However, MCPS will reopen its doors after the break, despite the uptick in cases in Montgomery County. As of 10pm on January 1, the school system reported 3,686 positive cases over the winter holiday.

Home rapid test kits for all students and staff

As a part of its mitigation measures, Montgomery County Government will provide at-home rapid test kits for all MCPS students and staff over the next two weeks. However, MCPS staff say that the timeline is too late, pointing to their neighbors in the district who are taking a couple of extra days to distribute the tests before opening its doors to students. In DC, students and staff have to submit a photo of a negative test taken on January 5 before returning to school on Thursday, January 6.

Masks for staff members

MCPS will be providing KN-95 masks during the week of January 3, but according to one staff member, the masks haven’t arrived yet. So again, staff members are frustrated by what they deem is the lack of care and respect for their well-being.

Say Yes to the test

MCPS encourages parents to grant permission for their children to be tested at school. Testing will be free for students. The school system will be increasing the number of screening tests for students who do not have symptoms and focus on schools with higher rates of cases. There are rapid tests available in school health rooms for those students who show symptoms. Schools will continue to do weekly screenings for those who do not have symptoms.

Quarantine guidelines

While the CDC has modified its quarantine guidelines, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has yet to adopt the guidance changes. As a result, MCPS will continue to follow the same quarantine guidelines they established in November until MDH provides further guidance.

MCPS quarantine guidelines are as follows: Individuals who test positive will need to continue to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the positive test date for asymptomatic cases. In addition, if there is an unvaccinated individual in the home, that individual must also remain in isolation for 10 days.

As of right now, there is no decision for the entire school system to go back to virtual learning. However, there may be changes on a school-by-school basis. MCPS continues to monitor cases daily, and the county requests that parents report positive cases to their schools and keep symptomatic students home.

Heather Jauquet has a Masters degree as a Reading Specialist from Johns Hopkins University. She holds a highly qualified certification to teach grades 1-8 and specialized reading instruction for grades K-12.