Damascus, MD

Beloved Music Cafe in Damascus closes its door after 15 years

Heather Jauquet

Say goodbye as the good times roll for the last time on Saturday

Front doors of The Music CafeHeather Jauquet/Author

Two weeks ago, a friend and I went to our usual spot, the Music Cafe in Damascus, for lunch and catching up. Since finding it a few years ago, it has become “our” spot to hang out sans husbands and kids. We linger over long meals groovily named after songs. In warmer weather, we enjoy the outdoor dining area, serenity, and occasional open mic if we timed it right.

Little did we know two weeks ago, as we sat inside listening to open mic performances, that this would be the last time we would enjoy the musically inspired gourmet sandwiches or the performances of local musicians.  

The sign in front of The Music CafeHeather Jauquet/Author

When Maryland shut down during the pandemic, many local businesses had to find alternate ways to serve their customers. The Music Cafe rolled with the changes offering curbside service in May 2020, providing online ordering for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But, after 15 years in Damascus, The Music Cafe has decided to close its doors for good.

In a poignant social media post, the owners shared that they are still dealing with repercussions from the pandemic and have made the difficult decision to close the cafe.  

Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts for every single musician who has ever stepped foot on that stage, and for every patron who has entered our establishment. We are appreciative and grateful for your contribution.—Randy and Chris Anderson, Owners of the Music Cafe

The last day to enjoy the gourmet sandwiches and let the good times roll will be Saturday, December 11, 2021. But, they’ll stay open a little later so that the community can walk this way and say goodbye to this Damascus gem. Hope to see you there.

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

