Mark your calendars Gaithersburg! Santa’s coming to town

Heather Jauquet

The Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Department shares Santa’s route

Santa sitting atop a firetruck

One of my family’s favorite holiday traditions is running out of the house in our pajamas to greet Santa Clause as he visits our neighborhood. Every year in December, we can hear the sirens of the fire truck accompanied by cheerful holiday music. Sitting atop a fire truck decorated with Christmas lights is Santa Clause. As the vehicle slowly makes its way down neighborhood streets, Santa waves to us from his perch. Neighborhood kids squeal and jump up and down with delight as they wave at the jolly man who smiles back at them.

The Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department (GWGVFD) has posted its annual Santa Run to its webpage. They are currently planning to visit neighborhoods on Saturday and Sunday evenings in December. The proposed schedule is December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19 to visit Gaithersburg neighborhoods. Check out Santa’s route HERE. A computer is the best way to view the routes. Each color is a different day for Santa’s Run.

Santa and his crew attempt to visit as many houses as possible but may not make it down every road. In addition, inclement weather may cause them to postpone or cancel the event. GWGVFD will post updates on their webpage and Facebook page.

Handing out holiday cheer to their neighbors is only one way GWGVFD connects with the community. The mission of GWGVFDis to “organize and operate a Volunteer Organization to deliver fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to the citizens of Gaithersburg, Washington Grove, and the surrounding areas of Montgomery County, and to sponsor prevention and education programs that promote a safe community environment.”

The Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department operates two stations with volunteer and career personnel: Station 8 located on the corner of Montgomery Village Avenue and Russell Avenue and Station 28 located on the corner of Muncaster Mill and Shady Grove Roads.

For nearly 80 years, GWGVFD has been serving the communities of Gaithersburg, Washington Grove, Derwood, and Montgomery Village. Many of their members have served more than 20 years as firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.

Certified educator K-12 and Reading Specialist with a focus on the adolescent brain. I write about how how educational decisions affect parents, students, and staff. As an educator and parent I also focus on community events for the whole family.

