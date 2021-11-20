Hang onto your masks Montgomery County

Indoor mask mandate reinstated November 20

Women putting on a mask Pille R. Priske/Unsplash

After spending most of the summer without a mask mandate, Montgomery County reinstated the mask mandate in August. The county had gone back into a phase of substantial transmission ( 50-99.99 cases per 100,000) after months of moderate transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,000).

Then in October, the Montgomery County moved its way back into moderate transmission, prompting the Montgomery County Board of Health to lift its indoor mask mandate. But within a few days, the county found its way inching back up again. To avoid the yo-yo effect of mandating and lifting masking requirements, the Board of Health changed their regulations to consider seven consecutive days of substantial transmission before ordering masking requirements. The numbers continued to bounce back and forth between moderate and substantial transmission before making its way to stay solidly in the substantial transmission field, thereby reinstating the indoor masking mandate effective 12:01am on November 20th.

Although the indoor masking mandate was not in effect since October, one can see that most residents have chosen to continue wearing masks while indoors.

In an abundance of caution, Montgomery County Public Schools have maintained that all staff, students, and visitors wear masks while in the building. The policy has not changed as of yet. In addition, high school athletes participating in winter sports must provide proof of vaccination before being allowed to begin practices with their respective teams.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11, much to the relief of many Montgomery County parents and teachers. However, according to their website, the CDC recommends everyone ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19.

On Friday, November 19, the CDC expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults ages 18 and up. According to the updated guidance, the CDC recommends that residents age 50 or older or in long-term care settings “should” receive a third dose six months after their second dose. All other adults “may” receive a booster shot after six months.

This article is for information purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any decisions that could impact your health.