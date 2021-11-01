Not so fast Montgomery County. Mask mandated to be reinstated mere days after lifting it

Heather Jauquet

To mask or not to mask—Montgomery County still trying to figure it out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMHAw_0cj2ZrJH00
Person holding a maskAlin Luna/Unsplash

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Montgomery County lifted its mask mandate. The first time Montgomery County lifted the order was on June 14, 2021, after more than a year of masking regulations required throughout the county.

However, we’ve been down this road before. We were freed from our masks over the summer. We saw smiles again, and we hugged our loved ones. We sat around the pool deck and enjoyed a pre-pandemic type of summer. Then, by August, Montgomery County reinstated its mask mandate. Cases were rising again. Before the summer was over, the county once again required masks indoors, and our pool put up a plexiglass barrier between the residents and the check-in desk.

Montgomery County has 90 percent of its eligible residents fully vaccinated. For most of October, people watched the numbers descend from substantial (50-99.99 cases per 100,000) transmission to moderate (10-49.99 cases per 100,000) transmission rate. Montgomery County finally made it to moderate transmission rates and stayed there for more than 7 consecutive days prompting the Montgomery County Board of Health to lift the mask mandate.

But within a few days, the cases have moved up again, and Montgomery County has once again entered the substantial transmission zone, and the cases continue to climb. Unless the county sees another move towards and the Board of Health is again contemplating reinstating the masking mandate.

As businesses again allow vaccinated residents to walk around without masks, they are finding the situation short-lived. Montgomery County will be reinstating the masking policy at 12:01am on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Health will review the proposal to amend the Board of Health regulations that, "the County would have to be in a status of substantial transmission for 7 consecutive days before the indoor masking requirement for public places would be triggered."

The most recent mandate was lifted on Friday, October 31, meaning if they change the regulations, we have until Friday, November 5 for the numbers to begin moving back into moderate transmission.

Residents should keep in mind that the uptick in positive cases the day after the mandate was removed is not necessarily related to lifting the mask mandate. Instead, those cases were transmitted during the period of the mask mandate.

The yo-yo effect of masking and not masking is setting people’s teeth on edge. Most Montgomery County residents want the county to stick to a decision instead of wavering back and forth.

Parents and teachers on an educational forum on social media hope that Montgomery County Public Schools keep the mask mandate as we begin to enter flu and cold season. In the meantime, the FDA has authorized Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. And those who have received the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive a booster shot.

What do you think about Montgomery County’s masking policies? Let me know in the comments. If you think more people should read this article, please share it on social media.

This article is for information purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any decisions that could impact your health.

