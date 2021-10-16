Upper Marlboro, MD

Missing zebras face more danger than Maryland's winter season

Heather Jauquet

One zebra found dead, two still missing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2XDw_0cSxouLI00
Two zebras intertwining their necks as if to embraceAlan J. Hendry/Unsplash

On August 31st, zebras escaped from a 39-member zeal from a private farm in Upper Marlboro. Prince George’s Animal Control has been working to corral the missing zebras by setting up snack stations around the county in the hopes of enticing the zebras back into captivity.

However, despite the desperate attempts to capture the free-roaming zebras, the dazzle of zebras has eluded capture.

The Prince George’s Animal Control set up feeding stations to entice the zebras back to their home on the corner of Bellefield Road and Duly Station Road in Upper Marlboro. However, when that didn’t work, employees set up an 8-foot tall corral in the area where the zebras have been grazing in Upper Marlboro.

Just the other day, there was speculation on whether or not the zebras would be able to survive Maryland’s cold weather. The consensus was that the zebras would survive as they grow thick coats to help keep warm in cold weather.

However, the dazzle of zebras has more to worry about than cold weather. While there are no natural predators such as lions, spotted hyenas, Nile Crocodiles, cheetahs, and African wild dogs in the vicinity, someone else may be hunting zebras.

One zebra has been caught in a snare trap not far from the initial sighting on Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro. Unfortunately, the zebra was found dead. It is unclear if someone set the snare trap to hunt zebras or if the unlucky zebra was the unintended victim. Nonetheless, snare traps are illegal under county and Maryland state law. Natural Resources Police are assisting PG County Animal Control with the situation to find who set the trap and why.

In the meantime, PG County Animal Control is working to capture and return the remaining two zebras still on the run. Until recently, it was reported that five zebras had escaped from the private farm, but the information has been corrected, and it is only three zebras who had run away.

With one dead, there are still two others on the loose. Residents are still cautioned against approaching the zebras. As they are wild animals, Zebras do not like to be cornered and will either bite, kick, or run to get away from danger.

The zebras may have more to worry about than Maryland’s winter season. They may also be facing the possibility of unauthorized persons hunting and capturing them.

If you see the zebras, please remember to call Prince George’s Animal Services Facility:

Phone: 301-780-7200

3750 Brown Station Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

What do you think of this turn of events? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
2883 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Successful children learn to be kind, not just nice

Little girl whispering in a little boys earSaeed Karimi/Unsplash. How many times have we heard, “Be nice!” When we were growing up, adults always told us to be nice. But now is the time to stop telling our children to be nice. Instead, these days we should be focusing on kindness. Did you know there is a difference between being nice and being kind?

Read full story
3 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

Meet Gentleman Jim's New Head Chef, Eddy Reynoso

Gentleman Jim's Head Chef Eddy ReynosoHeather Jauquet/Author. One of the best parts of supporting local restaurants is getting to know the faces behind the food. Gaithersburg’s Gentleman Jim’s has quickly become a family favorite. It’s local, has excellent outdoor seating options, fun trivia nights, live music, and locally sourced ingredients.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

School Bus drivers protest throughout Maryland

Bus drivers are demanding higher wages and benefits. Yellow school bus with "Use your voice" spray painted in blue across the front windshieldStephen Harlan/Unsplash. Across Maryland and the country, bus driver shortages are impacting transportation for students. For example, in Montgomery County, there are openings for more than 100 drivers to help deliver more than 103,000 students daily. As a result, transportation supervisors, directors, and other transportation depot staff are getting behind the wheel to transport students safely to their location until they can fill the positions.

Read full story
4 comments
Upper Marlboro, MD

PG County's unrestrained roaming zeal of zebras still eluding capture

It’s been nearly six weeks since the dazzle of zebras escaped from a private farm on the corner of Bellefield Road and Duly Station Road in Upper Marlboro. The zebras escaped from their 39 member zeal on August 31st and have been roaming Prince George’s County ever since. Animal control has set out feeding stations for the zebras hoping to entice them back into captivity but to no avail. While they have captured two of the five escaped zebras, three continue to roam the neighborhoods of PG County. They have been sighted in the area of Croom Road.

Read full story
16 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Viral "Devious Licks" challenge wreaking havoc across MCPS

“I wondered where that came from,” said a mother when her child’s 5th-grade teacher contacted her about a missing bathroom soap dispenser. Across the county, soap dispensers, toilet seats, and even a bathroom stall have either gone missing or destroyed as the social media challenge, “Devious Licks” makes its way across the schools in Montgomery County. The challenge has also been called “Nefarious licks,” “Dastardly Licks,” and “Diabolical Licks.” No matter the name, it boils down to the same thing: illicit wrongdoing to be shown off and shared on social media.

Read full story
1 comments

Not caring about other people's opinions leads to more confidence

I recently watched a TikTok video that struck a chord for me. It asked the question, “What was your Flip of a Switch Moment for You?” Mine came from my pre-teen daughter. After a particularly tough emotional day of miscommunication and missteps, I felt sad, angry, and frustrated. She overheard me sharing my day with my husband, and she asked, “Do you really care about what people outside of this family think about you?”

Read full story
1 comments

Family dinners set the table for success

Studies show students receive better grades and make better decisions when they participate in family dinners. A family of four eating a meal togetherTyson/Unsplash. I get it. With work, school, and after-school activities, there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to sit down. Throw in teenagers with high school sports and part-time jobs, and it is all you can do to juggle all the schedules, much less sit down and have dinner together.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Driver's education classes to fit all learners at Montgomery College

Learning how to drive is a rite of passage. When I was a teenager, everybody wanted to get their driver’s license. A driver’s license equaled freedom, especially to a fifteen-year-old living in a small rural town in South Carolina. Everybody wanted a license and a coveted parking spot at the high school.

Read full story

Walking my teenagers to the bus stop gives me a peek into their world

Keeping the lines of communication open with your teenager. A line of older teenagers walking together on the sidewalkEliott Reyna/Unsplash. They are not wrong when they say that the days are long, but the years are short. My oldest is a sophomore in high school and fully capable of walking himself to the school bus stop. My son has flown across the country by himself and doesn’t need his mommy walking him to the bus stop. My older daughter is in middle school, and she doesn’t need me either.

Read full story
1 comments

Learning to say "I'm sorry" like Maui has only strengthened our marriage

A couple embracing on the beachJonathan Borba/Unsplash. Early in my marriage, I never apologized for anything. Ever. One night, after a terrible argument, my husband pointed out that I never said these three little words: I am sorry.

Read full story

Watch artist, Mo Willems, in action at the Kennedy Center creating mural art piece in October

Mo Willems, together with local community members, will create a mural at the REACH plaza: We are All Connected. The author's personal collection of Mo Willems booksHeather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

We received the dreaded "close contact" letter from MCPS, and now we're quarantined

A boy and girl on the inside of a glass plated door looking outsideKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. It was bound to happen. With four kids at four different schools, elementary through high school, in four parts of the county, it was only a matter of time before one of them was exposed to COVID-19 by a classmate.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

The original Wonder Years series inspired by MoCo town

White and blue wooden house with trees in the backgroundChase Yi/Unsplash. I grew up watching The Wonder Years show, sitting on my parents’ bedroom floor in front of their television. My dad would make popcorn for all of us. My brother and I would sit with our popcorn bowl between us, watching the coming of age of Kevin Arnold and his friends.

Read full story
1 comments
Bethesda, MD

Ledecky moved home base, but remains Gator strong

Maryland Olympian, Katie Ledecky, stays on the east coast moves to Florida as a volunteer swim coach. Black alligator on green grassMegan Jerrard/Unsplash. Katie Ledecky participated in the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home two gold medals, two silver, and a fifth-place finish to add to her growing collection of Olympic medals.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month recognizing the contributions to the US

The Smithsonian American Art Museum provides educators with free bilingual posters to use in their classroom. Black and white poster image of artist Frida KahloDDP/Unsplash. Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated September 15 through October 15 in the United States, recognizes how Hispanic Americans have contributed and influenced the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Read full story

A book gave my little girl hope for a cure

"Mommy, I'm going to keep listening because I think they are going to cure cancer and then I can tell you. Then you won't be sick anymore!" A Playaway of the books in The Penderwicks seriesHeather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS adjusts and clarifies new protocols to keep schools safely open

Quarantine or not to quarantine, that is the question. Little girl wearing a mask and sitting on the floor with a book. She has a backpack next to her.MCPS adjusts and clarifies new quarantine prKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
Maryland State

Homeless and looking for a job to get back on your feet? Here are three Maryland programs to help you

There are several programs to help individuals with Homeless prevention by the way of employment training or finding housing: transitional, temporary, or permanent. More often than not, these programs also have a food pantry or a soup kitchen where someone can receive groceries or a meal.

Read full story
23 comments

Ramp meters fully activated on 270

Will it make commuting more efficient or cause more backups?. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) activated 23 new ramp meters on-ramps to southbound I-270 in Montgomery and Frederick Counties to ease traffic congestion. Ramp metering is the first system of its kind in Maryland.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy