Bethesda, MD

Ledecky moved home base, but remains Gator strong

Heather Jauquet

Maryland Olympian, Katie Ledecky, stays on the east coast moves to Florida as a volunteer swim coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHF9y_0c8nm43E00
Black alligator on green grassMegan Jerrard/Unsplash

Katie Ledecky participated in the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home two gold medals, two silver, and a fifth-place finish to add to her growing collection of Olympic medals.

Former Stone Ridge Gator, Katie Ledecky, graduated in 2015 from Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda. Ledecky attended and graduated from Stanford University, where she swam for Coach Greg Meehan’s Stanford Cardinal women’s swimming team.

Her hard work at Stanford paid off as 2021 was filled with competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning an undergraduate degree in psychology. To prepare for the Tokyo Games, Ledecky had taken a leave of absence from her studies. However, when the pandemic shut down the world and all available pools, Ledecky put the time to good use, re-enrolled in her classes, and finished her coursework to graduate. While she might not have been able to attend her graduation in person, she shares an Instagram post where she is wearing her cap and gown on the pool deck at the Olympic swim trials in Omaha.

After the Tokyo Games, Ledecky came home to Maryland to take some time to rest and reflect on the journey before attacking her next goals.

While home, Ledecky visited her alma maters, Little Flower School and Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart. There, she spent time with the students and took pictures with them.

Little Flower School is where Katie Ledecky met fellow Olympian Phoebe Bacon for the first time when the girls were paired up as buddies when Bacon was in pre-kindergarten and Ledecky in fourth grade. Four years apart, the pair swam under Coach Bob Walker when they attended Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart. The two met again in Tokyo while their former high school cheered them on from Maryland.

While Katie was back on the east coast, she spent her time swimming laps and visiting schools. She also headed to New York City, where she spent time with family, lit up the Empire State Building, rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show.

After calling Stanford home for the last five years, Ledecky has decided to stay on the east coast to be closer to family. However, she’s moving her home base south to the University of Florida, where she will train with Coach Anthony Nesty and volunteer as a swimming coach for the Gators.

We all look forward to what the future will hold for Montgomery County Olympian Katie Ledecky. While she might be a Florida Gator, she will always be Maryland strong!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
2234 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Do you care what people outside of your family think of you? Change your perspective

I recently watched a TikTok video that struck a chord for me. It asked the question, “What was your Flip of a Switch Moment for You?” Mine came from my pre-teen daughter. After a particularly tough emotional day of miscommunication and missteps, I felt sad, angry, and frustrated. She overheard me sharing my day with my husband, and she asked, “Do you really care about what people outside of this family think about you?”

Read full story
1 comments

Family dinners set the table for success

Studies show students receive better grades and make better decisions when they participate in family dinners. A family of four eating a meal togetherTyson/Unsplash. I get it. With work, school, and after-school activities, there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to sit down. Throw in teenagers with high school sports and part-time jobs, and it is all you can do to juggle all the schedules, much less sit down and have dinner together.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Driver's education classes to fit all learners at Montgomery College

Learning how to drive is a rite of passage. When I was a teenager, everybody wanted to get their driver’s license. A driver’s license equaled freedom, especially to a fifteen-year-old living in a small rural town in South Carolina. Everybody wanted a license and a coveted parking spot at the high school.

Read full story

Walking my teenagers to the bus stop gives me a peek into their world

Keeping the lines of communication open with your teenager. A line of older teenagers walking together on the sidewalkEliott Reyna/Unsplash. They are not wrong when they say that the days are long, but the years are short. My oldest is a sophomore in high school and fully capable of walking himself to the school bus stop. My son has flown across the country by himself and doesn’t need his mommy walking him to the bus stop. My older daughter is in middle school, and she doesn’t need me either.

Read full story
1 comments

Learning to say "I'm sorry" like Maui has only strengthened our marriage

A couple embracing on the beachJonathan Borba/Unsplash. Early in my marriage, I never apologized for anything. Ever. One night, after a terrible argument, my husband pointed out that I never said these three little words: I am sorry.

Read full story

Watch artist, Mo Willems, in action at the Kennedy Center creating mural art piece in October

Mo Willems, together with local community members, will create a mural at the REACH plaza: We are All Connected. The author's personal collection of Mo Willems booksHeather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

We received the dreaded "close contact" letter from MCPS, and now we're quarantined

A boy and girl on the inside of a glass plated door looking outsideKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. It was bound to happen. With four kids at four different schools, elementary through high school, in four parts of the county, it was only a matter of time before one of them was exposed to COVID-19 by a classmate.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

The original Wonder Years series inspired by MoCo town

White and blue wooden house with trees in the backgroundChase Yi/Unsplash. I grew up watching The Wonder Years show, sitting on my parents’ bedroom floor in front of their television. My dad would make popcorn for all of us. My brother and I would sit with our popcorn bowl between us, watching the coming of age of Kevin Arnold and his friends.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month recognizing the contributions to the US

The Smithsonian American Art Museum provides educators with free bilingual posters to use in their classroom. Black and white poster image of artist Frida KahloDDP/Unsplash. Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated September 15 through October 15 in the United States, recognizes how Hispanic Americans have contributed and influenced the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Read full story

A book gave my little girl hope for a cure

"Mommy, I'm going to keep listening because I think they are going to cure cancer and then I can tell you. Then you won't be sick anymore!" A Playaway of the books in The Penderwicks seriesHeather Jauquet/Author.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS adjusts and clarifies new protocols to keep schools safely open

Quarantine or not to quarantine, that is the question. Little girl wearing a mask and sitting on the floor with a book. She has a backpack next to her.MCPS adjusts and clarifies new quarantine prKelly Sikkema/Unsplash.

Read full story
Maryland State

Homeless and looking for a job to get back on your feet? Here are three Maryland programs to help you

There are several programs to help individuals with Homeless prevention by the way of employment training or finding housing: transitional, temporary, or permanent. More often than not, these programs also have a food pantry or a soup kitchen where someone can receive groceries or a meal.

Read full story
23 comments

Ramp meters fully activated on 270

Will it make commuting more efficient or cause more backups?. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) activated 23 new ramp meters on-ramps to southbound I-270 in Montgomery and Frederick Counties to ease traffic congestion. Ramp metering is the first system of its kind in Maryland.

Read full story

I won't let my son quit high school sports. Does that make me a bad mom?

We teach our children commitment, time management, and tenacity when we support them instead of letting them quit. Group of men in white shirt and red shorts running on a green field in the daytimeLeah Hetteberg/Unsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Leaning into the messiness of family life

Image of a small child in a yellow rain slicker and red boots jumping into a rain puddleRupert Britton/Unsplash. The first of the month was the first day for quite some time where I didn’t have an immediate deadline for my client. So on those days, I like to decompress before I begin my following stack of articles and essays.

Read full story
2 comments
Rockville, MD

Win a prize through Rainbow Place Shelter's online basket raffle and support Rockville's emergency overnight shelter

The Rainbow Place in Rockville is hosting an online basket raffle through October 24, 2021. Participate in the raffle and not only will you possibly win a really cool prize like a weekend at a nearby Airbnb, but you are supporting an organization that provides emergency overnight shelter for women during hypothermia season.

Read full story
Maryland State

Marylanders, you still have time to apply for student loan debt relief tax credit

Coin going into a pink piggy bankDamir Spanic/Unsplash. Did you know that Maryland college students can apply for student loan debt relief credit? It is for Maryland residents who are still making loan payments for an undergraduate or graduate degree of study.

Read full story
New Market, MD

Sandwich created in honor of fallen firefighter—Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

Visit Taverna 5450 to support the Laird family by ordering a sandwich and raising a glass in his honor. Taverna 5450, in Adams County, Pennsylvania, created a sandwich in honor of the life and legacy left behind by Battalion Chief Laird. The 2-Alarm is a crispy chicken sandwich made with provolone, sautéed onions, jalapeños, and spicy mayo.

Read full story
Howard County, MD

Howard County Hosts Tree Giveaway Event

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball continues to put forth measures to protect the environment. Together, since 2019, the Department of Recreation and Parks, in cooperation with the Office of Community Sustainability, has assisted Howard County residents in planting more than 4,000 trees on their properties. In addition, since taking office, the Ball administration has planted more than 50,000 trees in Howard County, choosing native species that generally live longer and require less care.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy