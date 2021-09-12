New Market, MD

Sandwich created in honor of fallen firefighter—Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

Heather Jauquet

Visit Taverna 5450 to support the Laird family by ordering a sandwich and raising a glass in his honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4oNY_0btPw7w400
US Flag with the sky in the backgroundBen Mater

Taverna 5450, in Adams County, Pennsylvania, created a sandwich in honor of the life and legacy left behind by Battalion Chief Laird. The 2-Alarm is a crispy chicken sandwich made with provolone, sautéed onions, jalapeños, and spicy mayo.

Taverna 5450 will donate a percentage of all food sales made on Saturday, September 11 to his family; a fitting day to honor those who have devoted their life helping others.

Battalion Chief Joshua Laird was known for his playful sense of humor, hard work ethic, and passion for helping his community. He was also a devoted father and husband. 

Storms rolled through Frederick County on August 11, bringing thunder and lightning. After her electricity went out, a neighbor went outside for fresh air and, after seeing the smoke, rushed back in to call 911. Fire officials believe that a bolt of lightning had struck the house.

Engine 251, assigned to station 25 in New Market, Maryland, was the first unit to answer the two-alarm fire in Ijamsville. Aboard the engine was Captain Joshua Laird. After Laird entered the burning home, he fell through the first floor and became trapped in the basement. 

“Tell my family I love them.”—Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

Even in the line of duty, his thoughts were of his family as he spoke into his portable radio, “Tell my family I love them.”  

Laird succumbed to his injuries and leaves behind his wife and two daughters. As they celebrated and honored his life, thousands came in a sea of blue to pay respects to the hero and his family.  

Among his many accomplishment, Laird had earned a silver medal of bravery for saving a man’s life in a rescue. He was also promoted posthumously from Captain to Battalion Chief. At his funeral, Captain Tom Coe presented the Laird family with a battalion chief badge and collar pins to signify Laird’s posthumous promotion to the rank.

"The last words spoken on his portable radio, in his trademark calm, were, 'Tell my family I love them.' That message was heard loud and clear, not just by his family, but by a town, a county, a state and even an entire region," Maryland Governor Hogan

“Tell my family I love them.”—Battalion Chief Joshua Laird

Should you find yourself in the vicinity of Taverna 5450, stop by for the 2 alarm sandwich in honor of a hero and raise your glass. 

Thank you, Battalion Chief Joshua Laird for your service. Rest in peace. 

Comments / 0

