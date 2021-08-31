Jeff's Taproom Bar and Grille--Home of Delmarva's best burgers

Are you up for the challenge?

Jeff's Famous Cheeseburger Heather Jauquet/Author

On our way to Bethany Beach every year, we always make a stop for lunch. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made that harder as restaurants were either closed or altered their hours because of a lack of employees.

This year we made a stop in Bridgeville, Delaware, for a bite to eat. Jeff’s Taproom and Grille is now open to all ages, and it was the perfect place to eat good food and stretch our legs before we finished our trip to Bethany. After a long ride, we were ready for some delicious hamburgers. Did you know they make 600 pounds of burgers every week, and their burgers are 3/4 of a pound?

Bacon Cheeseburger from Jeff's Taproom and Grille Heather Jauquet/Author

But leave it to a 15-year-old to go the extra mile. My son immediately started eyeing Jeff’s Big A Burger Challenge and wondering if he could win. Of course, we had to convince him to go for the regular 3/4 pound burger, but he is still talking about that challenge even months later. I have no doubt we will be returning to Bridgeville so that my teenager can give it a try. And after watching him eat after cross country practice, he might be able to pull it off.

Jeff's Big A— Burger Challenge

The challenge includes scarfing down over 4 pounds of burger goodness in 30 minutes.

The burger is THREE of Jeff’s Famous Cheeseburgers (remember they are 3/4 pound each), stacked between two Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, and then covered in a half pound of fried onion petals, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup.

The Big A —Burger is also served with an entire pound of krinkle-cut fries. These are not wimpy shoestring fries. They are the thick, hearty fries. Perfect for dipping in ketchup.

Wait, there’s more!

Sure, if you are hungry enough, you might be able to eat every bit of this four pounds of burger goodness. But for this challenge, you need to also every single krinkle-cut fry and keep it all down. You have 30 minutes to accomplish this challenge.

If you are up for the challenge and complete it, the burger will be on the house. The winner also receives a unique Burger Challenge T-Shirt and their picture on the wall of fame. I can’t believe I forgot to take a picture of their wall of fame to show you the winners!

Jeff's Mini-Cheeseburgers Heather Jauquet/Author

We decided that none of us were up for the challenge, and since burgers are their specialty, most of the family ordered their regular 3/4 burgers. We ordered Jeff’s Famous Cheeseburger, the Bacon Cheeseburger, and my youngest ordered the mini-cheeseburgers, which were perfect for her little hands. My mom ordered the Rockfish and Chips. And, of course, we all had a side of Krinkle-fries to round out our meal.

We walked away full and happy and ready to continue our adventure to Bethany. However, I feel we will be back for a confident teenager who still wants to tackle Jeff's Big A Burger Challenge.

What about you? Are you up for the challenge?

