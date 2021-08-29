The Snallygaster, Muggles Beware or Maryland Folklore?

Heather Jauquet

Have you ever heard of this Maryland legend?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178Yqz_0bde7Alr00
Concrete statues of mythical creaturesaisvri/Unsplash

I have enjoyed reading the comments on all of the cicada articles I have shared with you. Now, I have a new creature for you. Well, it's new to me. I wonder, is it new to you, too? Read on and let me know if you ever heard of the legend of the Snallygaster.

In her book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the famous author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, describes the Snallygaster as a creature that is part-bird and part-reptile. It is considered to be a relative of the dragon but one that does not breathe fire. With fangs like serrated steel, it effortlessly slices through its prey. It has a curious disposition and bulletproof hide. According to Harry Potter lore, the Snallygaster heartstrings are used for wand cores.

But did you know that the Snallygaster is based on Maryland folklore?  

The Snallygaster is a mythical creature introduced to Maryland by German immigrants during the 18th century. The new immigrants brought more than their customs, food, and clothing. They also brought their legends and myths. In German, the Schneller Geist, which means "quick spirit" or "fast ghost," was said to swoop from the sky and carry off its victims like small game, farm animals, inattentive pets, and even young children. Legend believes that the only way to ward off the creature was to paint a seven-pointed star on barn sides. 

 Over the years, the description of the Snallygaster changed. In 1973, instead of a dragon-like being, Sykesville residents reported the creature to be 6 to 7 feet tall with a big bushy tail and black hair. The beast’s footprints measured thirteen and a half inches long and six inches wide. Depending on who you asked, it emitted a sound like a locomotive whistle, or it cried like a baby and screamed like a woman.

Another description gave the Snallygaster enormous wings, a long pointed bill, and an eye in the center of its forehead. 

The legend became so prominent that the Smithsonian Institution offered a reward for its hide. U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt even once considered postponing an African safari to hunt down the beast personally.  

Later, it was discovered that the Snallygaster sitings were a hoax created by editor George C. Rhoderick and reporter Ralph S. Wolfe to increase readership for the Middletown Valley Register.

Snallygaster ice cream 

 South Mountain Creamery Farm keeps the local legend alive with its Snallygaster ice cream made with peanut butter ice cream infused with chocolate peanut butter cups, pretzels, and a caramel swirl.  

If you want to level up your dessert, try the Twisted Snallygaster Sundae. On top of the ice cream, South Mountain Creamery adds chocolate and peanut butter sauces, chocolate sprinkles, pretzel rods, chopped peanut butter cups, peanut butter pieces, whipped cream, and the requisite cherry on top.

You can find this sweet treat at all of the South Mountain Creamery locations, including:

  • Karen’s Country Store (Middletown, Maryland)
  • The South Mountain ice Cream Shop in downtown Frederick
  • The Ice Cream Shop and Cafe in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Have you ever heard of the legend of the Snallygaster? What do you think about it? Let me know in the comments!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
1798 followers

More from Heather Jauquet

Gaithersburg, MD

Gentleman Jim's--Where to Find Gaithersburg's Best Pizza

Gentleman Jim’s has been a Montgomery County staple for over 50 years. In the 1970s, they established their first location in the Twinbrook Shopping Center. It has since moved to Gaithersburg. In 1990 it moved to Earhart Court, where it stayed until its move in February 2021 to its current location in the Flower Hill Shopping Center.

Read full story
Maryland State

Wait a Crab Picking Minute. Marylanders Been Picking Crabs All Wrong?

This video is going to show us how we've gotten it wrong all these years. I've been a Marylander for nearly 30 years by way of California. I married a Baltimore man 20 years ago, and one of the first things I had to learn was how to pick crabs. I’ve had to do it on my own ever since. The first rule of crab picking is that you pick your own. I quickly learned that marriage vows do not include picking crabs for your spouse.

Read full story
97 comments
Bridgeville, DE

Jeff's Taproom Bar and Grille--Home of Delmarva's best burgers

On our way to Bethany Beach every year, we always make a stop for lunch. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made that harder as restaurants were either closed or altered their hours because of a lack of employees.

Read full story
2 comments
Lahaina, HI

808 Grindz Cafe is Worth the Wait

Ono-licious breakfast from 808 Grindz CafeHeather Jauquet/Author. About 10 years ago my father treated my husband and my brother to a sunrise bike ride down Haleakala. They had an incredible time and enjoyed it immensely. If you ever get an opportunity to ride down this mountain, do it! If you are lucky, you will also get awesome Maui-born and raised, Kimo Rice as your tour guide.

Read full story
3 comments
Bethany Beach, DE

DB Fries--Specializing in fresh hand-cut fries, fresh seafood, and lobster rolls

The perfect place to pick up a seafood picnic dinner at the beach. Fried cod tacos from DB FriesHeather Jauquet/Author. No summer is complete without a trip down to the ocean. One of our favorite activities is picnicking on the beach. There’s nothing like hearing the waves as you eat your meal.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Extra safety precaution keeps children safe from leading cause of preventable injuries

Montgomery County offers free car seat installation. Baby with a blue pacifier and a green blanket sitting in a car seatSharon McCutcheon/Unsplash. Did you know road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States? According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Little Free Libraries—A gift that keeps on giving

Little Free Library at Spectrum StageHeather Jauquet/Author. Without a doubt, I have a house full of bookworms. When the pandemic shut down everything, my husband took our children to the library to stock up on books. We didn’t know at the time that the shutdown would last as long as it did. Even though the kids brought home enough books to fill two reusable grocery bags, it wasn’t enough.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Kids ride free in Montgomery County

The new school year is starting, and if you are anything like me, you are trying to figure out how to juggle all of your children’s schedules and transportation to and from activities. I have a high schooler and a middle schooler this year, and both expressed a desire to participate in afternoon school activities. I am all in favor of them trying out new clubs and sports and getting a chance to participate in in-person activities they missed last year.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

What MCPS wants you know to about schools reopening

MCPS shares commitment and priorities with community. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will welcome nearly 160,000 students back to schools for the 2021-2022 school year. They are committed to keeping schools open and staff and students safe. Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight and Montgomery County Board of Education president Brenda Wolff share MCPS’ commitment and priority in a letter and video shared with the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

School systems scramble to transport students to school

A national bus driver shortage is making it difficult for school systems to provide transportation for their students and they are looking for alternatives to traditional transportation.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS facing bus driver shortages, and they need you

This morning school buses in Montgomery County practiced driving their routes as middle school, and high school students made their way to their school’s orientation and mini day. Practicing the schedules gives buses and families an idea of how many students will be at the bus stop and how long the route will take in preparation for the first day of school. Parents already reported that some buses arrived 20 minutes early and others 20 minutes late. Times will adjust accordingly as the routines are established.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS forced to pivot to virtual back to school night and open houses mere days before school year begins

MCPS make last-minute changes in light of BOE announcement. The new school year begins on August 30th. Parents are adding masks and hand sanitizers to accompany the usual back-to-school supplies of pencils and notebooks. But will it be enough?

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Thought cicadas were gone for the season? Think again! Meet the dog-day cicada.

Molted exoskeleton of a dog-day cicadaHeather Jauquet/Author. That’s right, Marylanders, there is a new cicada in town. I thought I was done writing about them, and you thought you were done reading about them. But we are both wrong. So move over, Brood X. There’s a new cicada in town. Here come the dog-day cicadas!

Read full story
13 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Parents and MCCPTA advocate outdoor lunches for students

What are the logistics for outdoor dining and will it be possible?. A young boy going through a school cafeteria lineCDC/Unsplash. In the recent fall guideline from MCPS, one of the suggested measures to maintaining the health and safety of students is the utilization of outdoor spaces for students' unmasked educational, recreational, and social experiences.

Read full story
Maryland State

MCPS shares reopening guidelines

Schools and families prepare for in-person instruction around the county. Maryland State Board of Education unanimously voted to require Maryland school systems to offer whole in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Still, they didn’t take into account the new Delta variant that is more highly transmissible.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS fall reopening guide missing essential element

After 18 months, where’s a solid contingency plan?. Side view of a yellow school busMaxim Lopez/Unsplash. With the new Delta variant making its way across the country, there is a cause for concern as schools prepare for five days a week of in-person learning. Depending on the state, county, or school system, masks may or may not be required.

Read full story
1 comments

Bethany Beach Farmer's Market--Stop by on your down way to the ocean, hon!

A great way to shop and support local while on vacation. Bethany Beach Farmer's MarketHeather Jauquet/Author. Making your way down to the ocean? Make sure to stop by Bethany Beach's Farmer's Market. The seasonal market is one block from the beach in the parking lot on the corner of Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. There is free parking until noon.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Brood X, the gift that keeps on giving. Itchy mite bites.

Bumbling Brood X cicadas leave Marylanders with one gift that they could have kept to themselves. It appears that Marylanders may have found themselves with the incredibly itchy aftermath from the cicada season.

Read full story
8 comments
Montgomery County, MD

What does Delta variant mean for Montgomery County schools?

Two children wearing masks and carrying backpacksKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Schools across Montgomery County will be going back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. While pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, one-way hallways, and non-communal materials have been lifted, face coverings will be required on buses and inside school buildings.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy