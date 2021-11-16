The Side Hustle for the Holidays

Heartlinked Home and Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhwRx_0cxhTaSa00
Jakob Owens Unsplash

The skeletons and witches are packed away until next year, but before you get the decorations to the attic, the TV is blaring Christmas ads.

What happened to Thanksgiving?

Now, I think every day should be a day to give gratitude, but Thanksgiving is an American tradition where we gather and share a meal with friends and family. The celebration is dwindling, at a time when we need it most.

A few years ago I was in St. Augustine with family and thought I would look up an old friend who moved to Jacksonville. The plan was for me to drive a little north and meet her, but she had other plans- shopping!

If I was overly sensitive, I may have been insulted but it's not worth it. I just allow people to be who they are as best as I can! And there are some people who LOVE to shop.

I am not a big fan of shopping. I consider myself a minimalist but ask me to go to a thrift store or consignment shop, and I am out of the door faster than a greyhound waiting for his master to return from work.

Holiday shopping comes earlier each year for most folks. I am not sure why. I am the one being shoved out of the store on Christmas Eve because they are closing. Maybe early shopping makes people feel joyous. Maybe, they dislike it and they want to get it behind them. Either way, we jump from Halloween to Christmas overnight.

So what does this mean for retailers?

More revenue.

Whether it’s gifts or party supplies, wine, or food. people will be spending. There will be car rentals, hotel stays, transportation expenses too.

With people spending, profits are made, and online entrepreneurs are cashing in.

What if I told you that you could too, in no time at all?

Affiliate marketing is not network marketing, I have nothing against network marketing at all, but people do get the two confused.

If you never heard of affiliate marketing, to simplify it, you set up accounts with companies (large and small), and you promote their products. For each sale, you get a piece of the Christmas pie. You can promote through emails, blogs, social media, SEO, videos, whatever your groove is.

With millions of products and services online and billions of people looking to buy, affiliate marketing has become an extremely lucrative business for stay-at-home moms, retired people, students, or anyone who loves the idea of earning cash while in their pajamas.

If you are interested in having a peek, Wealthy Affiliates offer a FREE 7-day trial. But it is more than a trial. It is an education. It is full-time support. It is WOW.

If you want to hang out and learn more after your week is up you will get your first month for the price of $19.00. Where the heck are you going to get a month of training to set you up for success for $ 19.00?

For years I have been dabbling in the affiliate world, trying to figure it out myself. I consider myself a perpetual student and a quick learner. And although I have learned a lot on my own, I had no idea what I did NOT know, until I joined.

What I love about Wealthy Affiliates is the support from the owners and the other affiliates. With blogs, chats, and an endless amount of classes, you can easily get sucked into a profitable addiction.

But Wealthy Affiliates. is not just support and training. They offer free hosting, domains, and websites. Everything you need is available in one easy-to-use platform. Even if you are already doing affiliate marketing, I can guarantee, you’re not doing it like this!

With 16 years in the biz, Kyle and Carson have mastered the technique. They built a platform that blows away anything I have experienced.

Got questions? They got answers!

A beginner?? No worries. I have looked at some of the training for beginners, and it really is for beginners. They walk you through each step with text, video, and online classes available 24/7, so if you're a night owl, you won't be alone anymore playing Words with Friends.

With a free week to learn, who knows what will transpire?. In six weeks you may be lying under a palm tree instead of a Douglas Fir!

Now, grab your 7-day free trial link above!

News update: Santa has joined Wealth Affiliates and fired all the elves. Looks like moms and dads will have to shop online this year. You make suggestions, you prosper!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Orkqa_0cxhTaSa00
Kick back, you got this!Arthur Brognoli Unsplash

Blessings for a Healthy, Happy Home!

Thea Williams Scalco, B.Msc- lover of all things magical.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Heartlinked offers ways to enrich what is important to us- our health, homes, and environment so all may thrive! Thea, the creator of Heartlinked, holds a Ba. in Metaphysical Science, plus certifications in Hypnotherapy, Nutritional Counseling, and Interior Design. "We can all live an abundant, joyous life. It just takes a little wisdom and drive."

Port St Lucie, FL
201 followers

More from Heartlinked Home and Health

No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies.

Raw Oatmeal Raisin Cookie turns into a Superball. Leave the pots and pans aloneHeartlinked Home and Health. My girlfriend turned me on to a raw oatmeal raisin cookie a decade ago. The cookies were a hit with my kids. We all know if your children like something, you scored high!

Read full story

Healing with Soup

Just thinking about this soup makes my mouth water. The flavors fused in this hearty recipe remind me of slower days. Although this soup only takes 30 minutes to prepare and cook, many people today are too busy to take the time.

Read full story
13 comments
Stuart, FL

A Hole-in-One Day.

Sunshine, music, and mini-golf. Can you want more?. Everything about this day was perfection, although it did not start that way. It was a Sunday, and I was feeling the blues. My son called me up and asked me if I was free to venture out with him. I asked him what he had in mind? He stated he wasn't sure yet and would get back to me. My mind wandered as to what he thought was fun. I was not really in the mood for much. I was basking in what I considered my justified misery. However, we have two loves in common- taking drives to new places and cranking the rock and roll.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy