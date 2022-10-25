What Is Cardiac Arrest?

Many people are unaware that certain groups of people are at risk of developing cardiac arrest. According to a Mayoclinic article, I will list some of these groups of people who are at risk of developing certain health conditions and should seek medical attention right away.

Cardiac arrest

1. People with high levels of cholesterol in their bodies are among those who are at risk of developing cardiac arrest. High cholesterol levels in the body can obstruct blood flow to the heart, potentially leading to sudden cardiac arrest. So, in order to lower your high blood cholesterol, you should try to avoid eating foods that raise your body cholesterol and engage in regular exercise.

2. People who smoke cigarettes or use other tobacco products on a regular basis are also at risk of developing cardiac arrest. As a result, cigarettes and tobacco products contain a high level of nicotine, which can cause heart problems. As a result, serious heart problems such as sudden cardiac arrest may occur.

3. Another risk factor for sudden cardiac arrest is high blood pressure. So, you should see your doctor to learn how to lower your high blood pressure and avoid a sudden cardiac arrest.

4. If you come from a family with a history of coronary artery disease, you should see your doctor on a regular basis because you may be at risk of developing cardiac arrest.

Medical journal: Link

