Relationship: Romance and More

You don't always have to fly to Europe to make your lover feel special. It does not have to be difficult or expensive to be romantic. It can be very simple. The smallest details are crucial.

1. Discover their love language.

Learning your honey's love language is one of the best ways to ensure they feel unique because everyone expresses and receives love in different ways in relationships. It's kind of like your romance's secret weapon. Ask your significant other to take a (free) love language test to learn the best (and most specific) ways to make them happy. Make certain that you do the same.

2. Pay them attention in public.

While some people enjoy PDAs, others dislike even holding hands. Giving your spouse special attention while remaining discreet will make them feel loved. Tap them on the shoulder or wink at them from across the room when you pass them at a party to see their eyes light up.

3. Simply pay attention.

Take time to listen to what your partner has to say. Examine their expression. Pay attention to their nonverbal cues. Pose intriguing questions and carefully consider their responses to make people feel seen.

4. Go on a road trip as a group.

Visit a location that your significant other has been wanting to see, or return to a favorite location that you both enjoyed. It doesn't matter if it's a weekend trip or a day trip, as long as you spend quality time together.

5. Request that they teach you something about which they are passionate.

If the person you're dating likes to play games, ask them to teach you the fundamentals. They can express their interests, and you'll have a starting point if you ever want to talk about their interests.