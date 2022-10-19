HIV/AIDs: Symptoms, Causes And More

The human immunodeficiency virus impairs the immune system's ability to fight infection (HIV). If HIV is not treated, it can progress to AIDS. HIV-positive people contracted deadly illnesses at the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. Modern pharmaceuticals, on the other hand, help to lower the level of the virus in the blood, allowing HIV-positive people to live healthier, longer lives and avoid the development of AIDS.

Over a million people in the United States have HIV, and one in every seven are unaware of their status. Identifying HIV symptoms may be difficult. Within a month or two of being infected with HIV, 40-90% of people develop acute retroviral syndrome, or flu-like symptoms (ARS). However, HIV symptoms may not appear for several years, if not a decade, after infection.

According to "Healthline," if a person begins to exhibit any of the following symptoms, they should be tested for HIV.

1. Frequent episodes of high fever.

ne of the first signs of HIV could be a mild fever of up to 102 degrees F. When there is a fever, other mild symptoms such as fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a scratchy throat are common. The virus is actively multiplying now that it has entered the bloodstream.

2. Skin rashes that appear suddenly.

Rashes on the skin can appear early or late in an HIV infection, and they may even be an early sign of AIDS. The rashes could be caused by bacterial, viral, or skin-yeast overgrowth.

This was yet another red flag that his condition was more complicated than allergies or a cold. They appeared to boil and had some bothersome pink spots on the arms. Rashes can appear on any part of the body.

3. Rapid weight loss.

Chronic diarrhea may contribute to weight loss, also known as "AIDS wasting," which is a symptom of severe HIV infection.

If you're already losing weight, your immune system is probably already compromised. This patient has kept a healthy weight loss while eating as much as possible. This presentation will be held after regular business hours. These are still widely used. Antiretroviral therapy, on the other hand, has reduced its prevalence.

4. Dry cough that persists.

Coughing up dry mucus is the first sign, which is often overlooked. It's easy to assume it's an allergic reaction gone wrong. However, the problem persisted for a year and a half and worsened. Antibiotics, Benadryl, or inhalers would not solve the problem. Allergy doctors were also inept.

The "insidious cough" associated with this symptom can last for weeks and does not appear to go away.

5. Sweating at night.

In the early stages of HIV, nearly half of those infected experience nocturnal sweating. This HIV symptom is the body's reaction to overheating or an attempt to fight off an infectious disease. Night sweats become more common later in the infection and are unrelated to activity level or outside temperature.