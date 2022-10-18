Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes

Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?



The ovaries are two little oval-shaped structures located in the lower pelvis. They have an important part in menstruation, reproduction, and the production of the hormones progesterone and oestrogen as a key component of the female reproductive system.



What your body is attempting to communicate to you.



Ovulation or your period are usually associated with ovarian pain. On the other hand, ovarian pain could indicate an undiscovered underlying problem. When you have ovarian discomfort, your body is trying to tell you the following things, according to the Mayo Clinic.

1. You are suffering from ovarian cysts.



If you have one or two ovarian cysts, you won't notice because they are often filled with a harmless liquid (but they could also be solid).



Furthermore, they have the potential to slam into you like a ton of bricks, causing agony in your thighs, lower back, and pelvis. This pelvic ache may be worse during intimate activity or during menstruation.



2. You are suffering from endometriosis.



Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissue that lines the interior of your uterus (the endometrium) grows outside of the uterus.



The endometrium normally sheds during your monthly cycle. However, when it grows on the outside of your uterus, it becomes trapped, causing adhesions and scar tissue. If this tissue covers your ovaries, it can be painfully painful.



3. You have inflammatory pelvic illness (PID).



PID is most common in girls between the ages of 15 and 25 and affects the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. According to the American Sexual Health Association, it is the leading cause of infertility in women in the United States.



This infection of the reproductive system can develop on its own or be spread by close contact. A pelvic exam and laboratory tests can help your doctor diagnose PID.



4. Ovulation discomfort.



The voyage of an egg from the ovary to freedom occurs on or around day 14 of a typical menstrual cycle. Most of us are completely unaware of what is going on and are oblivious to it. Nonetheless, some of us will endure acute pain on one or both sides of the body.



This can occur for a few minutes or several hours. Bleeding, nausea, and a rise in egg-white cervical discharge are all possible side effects (sometimes referred to as super fertile discharge).



5. Period discomfort.



During menstruation, you may have lingering sensations in the ovary zone.



Constipation can be excruciating (hello, Captain Obvious). It's also possible that your painful period, rather than your ovary, is to blame for your acute pelvic pain.



