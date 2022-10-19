Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes

Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.

Your heart isn't always working properly, according to the Mayo Clinic's list of warning signs and symptoms

Photo illustration Mayoclinic

1. Shortness Of Breath:

Breathlessness, which can occur during any physiological activity, rest, or even sleep, is one of the most common symptoms. It is not the ideal strategy because it appears unexpectedly and makes it difficult to lie flat. As a result, people may require upper-body support while they sleep and may awaken feeling tense, exhausted, and restless.

2. Ongoing coughing

Wheezing or coughing up blood-tinged mucus that is white or pink in hue is another indicator of severe coronary heart failure. This symptom appears when fluid builds up in the lungs.

3. Excessive fatigue

Even if a person does not engage in physical activity, exhaustion and weariness can make it challenging to carry out daily tasks successfully and leave them feeling exhausted.

This symptom manifests when the coronary heart cannot pump enough blood to suit the body's needs. The body then redirects blood flow from less crucial organs, such as the muscles in the limbs, to crucial organs, such as the heart and brain.

4. Edema.

Edema, or the collection of extra fluid in bodily tissues, is what causes the swelling of the limbs, including the feet, ankles, legs, and abdomen. It might also result in weight issues, which raise the risk of heart failure.

When the heart's rate of pumping slows, fluid accumulates in the tissues and blood returns to the heart. As a result, the kidneys are unable to function properly, excreting less salt and water, leading to tissue fluid retention.

6. Leg pain.

A lack of blood flow in the arteries of the legs should indicate a lack of blood flow in the arteries of the heart. If you get leg cramps, have problems walking far, or feel discomfort in your legs even when you're not moving, you should get checked for peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Source: Link