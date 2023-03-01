Houston, TX

9 Healthy Places to Eat in Houston

Photo byhealthsia.com

Introduction Healthy eating is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. However, with so many options available in Houston, it can be challenging to find healthy restaurants that offer delicious, healthy food options. In this blog post, we've compiled a list of ten healthy restaurants in Houston that offer a wide range of healthy food options.

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen offers healthy, organic, and seasonal food options that cater to different dietary needs. The restaurant's top dishes include the Spicy Panang Curry Bowl and the Ancient Grains Bowl. True Food Kitchen is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd Ste 1-164, Houston, TX 77056. Prices range from $10 to $30.

Local Foods

Local Foods is a farm-to-table restaurant that offers fresh, healthy food options. The restaurant's top dishes include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Seasonal Grain Bowl. Local Foods has multiple locations in Houston, including one at 2555 Kirby Dr Ste C, Houston, TX 77019. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Green Vegetarian Cuisine

Green Vegetarian Cuisine is a vegan restaurant that offers healthy and delicious vegan food options. The restaurant's top dishes include the Chicken Fried Steak and the Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich. Green Vegetarian Cuisine is located at 6720 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081. Prices range from $5 to $15.

Flower Child

Flower Child offers healthy and organic food options that cater to different dietary needs. The restaurant's top dishes include the Mother Earth Bowl and the Flying Avocado Wrap. Flower Child is located at 1101 Uptown Park Blvd Ste 6, Houston, TX 77056. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Local Foods Kitchen

Local Foods Kitchen offers healthy, farm-to-table food options that cater to different dietary needs. The restaurant's top dishes include the Vegetarian Cauliflower Rice Bowl and the Grilled Avocado Sandwich. Local Foods Kitchen is located at 714 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Vibrant

Vibrant is a plant-based restaurant that offers healthy and organic food options. The restaurant's top dishes include the Avocado Pesto Zucchini Noodles and the Kelp Noodle Pad Thai. Vibrant is located at 1931 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77019. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Local Foods Cafe

Local Foods Cafe offers healthy and delicious food options made with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant's top dishes include the Grass-Fed Burger and the Spicy Asian Chicken Sandwich. Local Foods Cafe has multiple locations in Houston, including one at 714 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007. Prices range from $10 to $20.

Green Seed Vegan

Green Seed Vegan is a vegan restaurant that offers healthy and delicious food options made with organic ingredients. The restaurant's top dishes include the Kalebone and the Black Eyed Pea Burger. Green Seed Vegan is located at 4320 Almeda Rd Ste C, Houston, TX 77004. Prices range from $5 to $15.

Nourish Juice Bar

Nourish Juice Bar offers healthy and refreshing juice and smoothie options. The juice bar's top drinks include the Green Goddess and the Tropical Paradise. Nourish Juice Bar has multiple locations in Houston, including one at 9655 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024. Prices range from $5 to $10.

Eating healthy doesn't mean sacrificing flavor or taste. With this list of ten healthy restaurants in Houston, you can enjoy delicious and healthy food options that cater to different dietary needs. From vegan to farm-to-table, these restaurants offer a wide range of healthy food options that won't break the bank. So, next time you're looking for a healthy place to eat in Houston, try one of these restaurants and make a healthy choice.

# healthy eating# healthy lifestyle# vegetarian food# houston resturants# healthy food

