Why It Is Better to Shower at Night, Pros and Cons

Most of the science, it seems, falls on the side of the shower at night camp for two main reasons: Cleaning your skin and helping you fall asleep faster.

Dermatologists say that an evening shower is good for your skincare because it cleans it before sleep. Basically, there's always something in the air (dirt, germs, pollution, other grime) and the last thing you want to do is leave that on your skin while you go smush yourself into pillows and sheets for eight hours. We are seriously considering changing some of our showering habits after doing this research. Turns out, there are quite a number of ways night showers can benefit your health and your look.

It Fights Seasonal Allergies

If you have seasonal allergies, like an allergy to pollen, for instance, it can get on your and skin and clothes and come back home with you from the outdoors. Unless you're taking a nightly shower to get the residue off, it will get in your sheets and can make your symptoms worse, even as you sleep, says Lortscher. Plus, this could interfere with getting enough rest, too.

It Promotes Relaxation

Based on science, warmth and heat can ease tension and anxiety, promoting relaxation, says Lortscher. It makes sense then that "it may be mentally relaxing to end the day with a shower; the warmth can help you destress from a long day and bring on sleep," Lortscher adds. A shower or bath is fine, based on preference.

It might prevent muscle cramps

If your muscles feel painful and sore after a long day at work, taking a warm shower may help relieve the unpleasant sensations. As warm water hits your body, it helps to soothe muscle tension and promote a better night’s sleep. Taking a warm shower can also prevent leg cramps at night, a common condition that affects up to 60 percent of people.

Evening showers pros & cons.

Pro: A soothing way to wind down.

OK, you're probably thinking: Didn't we just discuss how showers wake you up? But the spray works twofold: A morning rinse may perk you up, sure, but an evening wash can help prepare your body for sleep. As Ciraldo notes, "Many people find an evening shower very soothing not only to skin but also to soothe the senses after a long day." Research backs it up, too, showing that taking a warm bath or shower one hour before bed actually cools the body's core temperature and promotes sleep.

Con: You might wake up feeling oily.

Your skin produces excess sebum as you catch Zzz's, so those with particularly oily skin may find themselves waking up looking a little greasy. Just as you might cleanse your face come morning, your body may benefit from a quick rinse as well.

In addition to skincare, those with fine hair may find sleeping on wet tresses leaves them looking oily and flat in the a.m. Not to mention, if you go to bed with sopping wet hair, you could risk some breakage (your hair is most fragile when it's wet, so it's prone to some wear and tear as you toss and turn).

Pro: Washes off daily debris before bed.

Again, it's similar to washing your face: Even if you never left home or broke a sweat, oil and bacteria can still accumulate on your skin as the day rolls on. That said, an evening cleanse is crucial for washing off daily grime. Especially if you're partial to outdoor activities where you might be more prone to the elements: "Some prefer showering at nighttime after a day of housework, gardening, or some other activity that makes them want to shower off debris," notes Ciraldo.

