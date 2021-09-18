How Obesity Rates Are Compared Among The states

Obesity continues to increase slightly in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data recently released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to CDC data, the number of states reporting over 35% obesity has increased from 12 to 16 over the past year. Only nine states showed such a high rate two years ago. The 16 are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia.

Obesity will increase in most areas by 2020. The percentage in the Midwest rose from 33.9% last year to 34.1%. In the south, obesity was 34.1% from 33.3% in the previous year. And in the west, obesity will rise from 24.7% in 2019 to 29.3%. Obesity rates in the northeast have actually dropped from 29% to 28% from the 2019 CDC report published a year ago and the recently published 2020 report.

A northeastern state, Massachusetts, is between only three, along with the District Columbia, to have obesity in less than 25 percent. Colorado and Hawaii are the other. No state the obesity rate is less than 20 percent, the data display. Mississippi still has the highest obesity between states at 39.7 percent. The CDC uses body mass index, or BMI, to calculate obesity. If the BMI, body fat of people with respect to height and weight, is 30.0 or higher, that person is considered obese. The report, based on self-information and data of the behavioral risk factor monitoring system performing telephone interviews, also showed that obesity influenced a few racial and ethnic groups. The combined data of 2018-2020 shows that 35 states and the district of Columbia are among the 48 states with sufficient data that have obesity of 35 percent or higher among non-Hispanic black adults. Hispanic adults have a 35 percent or the higher rate at 22 of 49 states with the data. White adults reached the threshold in seven states. Asian adults do not have a rate of 35 percent or more in a state.

"Racial and ethnic minority groups did not justify opportunities for economic, physical and emotional health, and these inequalities have increased the risk of sick and die by Covid-19 for a few groups," said the agency in its report the year. Last. "Many of these same factors contribute to the highest level of obesity in some groups of races and ethnic minorities."

The CDC said the findings of the past year, similar to this year in many areas, highlighted the need to solve systemic problems that cause barriers to good health, both at the system and policy level. Such a fundamental change will take time; But meanwhile, the agency recommended that all people, not only those who are overweight or at risk of serious Corona disease, should:

  • Eat a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, with much attention to calories.
  • Stay active, which not only helps you feel and sleep better and reduces anxiety, but can also assist in weight loss.
  • Manage stress, which the CDC has said worsened during the pandemic.

