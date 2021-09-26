Sleep habits that can help lose weight

Focusing on a healthy diet and a regular workout routine is key, but you can make some strategic changes to optimize your sleep for fat burning. Research has proven that getting a better night's sleep can help you lose weight and surprisingly it's one of the most effective methods!

Likewise, your bedtime routine can massively impact your health and making some simple lifestyle changes in the evening can even help you shed pounds.

Apply these simple tricks to your bedtime routine and you could lose weight:

1. Drink herbal tea

Certain types of tea can help you lose weight at night. And no, we’re not talking about dubious diet teas, which promise you magical results in one night. Natural herbal teas can actually improve your health in different ways and even make you more fit. Cinnamon combats inflammation and prevents bloating in the morning. Peppermint reduces appetite and helps you to avoid snacking. And chamomile improves digestion and relaxes your nerves.

2. Limit Caffeine After Lunch

While I love a cup of coffee (or two) in the mornings, I'm careful to avoid caffeine in the late afternoon and evening. I thought this was enough to avoid caffeine-related sleep issues, but that may not be the case. Turns out, caffeine can remain in the body for 6 to 9 hours after it's consumed. For those sensitive to caffeine, this can make falling asleep difficult. And, even if it doesn't seem to prevent you from falling asleep, having remnants of the stimulant in the body can decrease the amount of deep sleep you get.

3. Forward fold for 5 minutes

Certain yoga poses help to calm and ease the mind of anxiety and tension. Try sitting upright in bed with the legs stretched out in front, then hinging forward at the hips. Feel a stretch in the backs of the legs (the hamstrings), and breathe in for five slow deep breaths and out for five. Feel a melting towards the legs and flex the feet. Perform this before bed to help calm down the nervous system and promote better quality sleep.

4. Bedtime Yoga

Night-time yoga is a great way of allowing your body to completely relax before bed. Incorporating deep breathing into your yoga moves can also activate your parasympathetic nervous system to reduce tension and therefore help you fall asleep better.

5. Turn down the thermostat

A striking new study published in the journal Diabetes suggests that simply blasting the air conditioner or turning down the heat in winter may help us attack belly fat while we sleep. Colder temperatures subtly enhance the effectiveness of our stores of brown fat—fat keeps you warm by helping you burn through the fat stored in your belly. Participants spent a few weeks sleeping in bedrooms with varying temperatures: a neutral 75 degrees, a cool 66 degrees, and a balmy 81 degrees. After four weeks of sleeping at 66 degrees, the subjects had almost doubled their volumes of brown fat. (And yes, that means they lost belly fat.)

6. Take a bath or shower

A UCLA study of some of the world's last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes noted that temperature drops were an important sleep cue for our Paleolithic forebears. We no longer sleep under the stars that much, but you can recreate a sunset-like temperature drop by taking a hot bath or shower. The dip might make your pound-shedding shuteye deeper and make you fall asleep faster.

7. Turn Off The Lights

A study from the University of Oxford showed that women who slept in the darkest rooms were 21% less likely to be obese than women who slept in lighter rooms. This is because light can cut down your body's production of melatonin which interferes with sleep quality.

