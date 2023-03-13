Denver, CO

Doctor Explains GI problems and Long COVID in Denver

Health Stuff TO Know

COVID Health

GI Issues and Long Covid

The big picture: Dr. Lindsay Boik-Price says "...here's more evidence that COVID can harm our body in many different ways."

In the news: New research is showing that people with long COVID are more likely to experience GI problems.

The key point: The data showed that people with long COVID were 36% more likely to have long-term GI problems after being infected. The most common GI issues reported were acid-related disorders, like gastroesophageal reflux disease (known as GERD) and peptic ulcer disease.

Did you know that 8.3% of the adults living in Denver County report that they're not in good physical health?

Doctor's Insight about COVID and GI Health

Know this: "Here's the thing, even though these GI symptoms may be occurring due to long COVID--you should still seek out your doctor and have them rule out other medical conditions like colon cancer. You should know that colon cancer is on the rise in young people in Colorado. If caught early, colon cancer can be very treatable!" Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: COVID.Gov is an excellent resource for people who are struggling with long COIVID.

The advice remains the same: if you haven't been vaccinated against COVID or have not had the updated bivalent boosters, please do so now!

Total COVID Deaths in AmericaPhoto byThe Health Standard

QuickStats: WorldMeters. Total Number of Coronavirus Deaths in America (Data Source)

Did you know that other symptoms of long COVID include, brain fog, headaches, fatigue, and overall weakness?

In Denver County, 13.4% of adults have described not being in good mental health. COVID stress adds to your overall mental health burden.

What they're saying:

"Altogether, our results show that people with SARS-CoV-2 infection are at increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders in the post-acute phase of COVID-19. Post-covid care should involve attention to gastrointestinal health and disease." (Primary Source)

Source:

The Journal Nature published the study: Long-term gastrointestinal outcomes of COVID-19 (Read it Here)

COVID Stats: (CDC)

There were 7.3 deaths in Colorado from Influenza/Pneumonia in 2020.

There have been over 1 Million deaths in America from COVID since the pandemic began.

21.5% of Denver County adults are obese. Obesity is a major risk factor for hospitalizations due to COVID.

Health Stuff TO Know provides digestible health & medical news from doctors. Expert information on the day's top health news. Dr. Puja Uppal is a board-certified physician. Dr. Uppal is Chief Medical Officer of Health Stuff TO Know & ThinkHealthy

