Madison, WI

Women of Madison, Seafood During Pregnancy? Yes! Doctor Explains

Health Stuff TO Know

Women's Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khflK_0kuqGa4500
Women's Health During PregnancyPhoto byThe Health Standard

Dr. Shelandra Bell says this: "If you are pregnant, one way to lower your risk of gestational diabetes is by eating fish."

In the news: Madison, research continues to show that certain types of seafood are ok to consume during pregnancy.

The key point to know is that you should avoid eating raw seafood during pregnancy. Raw seafood puts you at risk of catching Listeria. This, in turn, can be dangerous to the mother and child.

Second, research is showing that eating limited amounts of seafood can keep the pregnant woman's metabolic health better regulated. Essentially, the woman is at a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes.

If you live in Wisconsin, you need to know that you may be eligible for free insurance during your pregnancy. (Visit Resources Here)

Call 1-800-311-BABY (1-800-311-2229)

Looking to improve your health?

Doctor's Insight about Women's Health, Pregnancy, & Seafood

The big picture: "Gestational diabetes can be dangerous. You should know that Omega 3 fatty acids and potassium in fish (salmon) may help decrease your risk of developing high blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy. Just don't overdo it. Limit your intake of seafood to no more than three servings a week.!" Dr. Shelandra Bell, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: Ask your doctor to refer you to see a "Diabetes Educator."

If you're pregnant in Wisconsin, and you're struggling with prediabetes or diabetes during your pregnancy, visiting a diabetes educator may be a covered benefit under your insurance plan!

Pregnancy Facts: Did you know almost 5% of all pregnant women will develop gestational diabetes during their pregnancy?

What they're saying:

"Fish intake during pregnancy is recommended because moderate scientific evidence shows it can help your baby's cognitive development."

"Strong evidence shows that eating fish, as part of a healthy eating pattern, may have heart health benefits." (FDA Guidelines)

Source:

The FDA published updated guidelines. ADVICE ABOUT EATING FISH For Those Who Might Become or Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding and Children Ages 1 11 Years (Read it Here)

The Health Standard Newswire

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Doctor Explains# Healthy Foods# Womens Health# Diabetes

Comments / 0

Published by

Health Stuff TO Know provides digestible health & medical news from doctors. Expert information on the day's top health news. Dr. Puja Uppal is a board-certified physician. Dr. Uppal is Chief Medical Officer of Health Stuff TO Know & ThinkHealthy

Michigan State
8K followers

More from Health Stuff TO Know

Tulsa, OK

Rural areas around Tulsa are dangerous for pregnant women

Dr. Adriana Davissays this:"If you live in rural America you are more likely to have pregnancy-related health problems." In the news:Tulsa, research continues to show that women experience a higher burden of bad care because of economic reasons.

Read full story
3 comments

Rural areas around New York are dangerous for pregnant women

Dr. Adriana Davissays this:"If you live in rural America you are more likely to have pregnancy-related health problems." In the news:New York, research continues to show that women experience a higher burden of bad care because of economic reasons.

Read full story
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton eating fast food can lead to liver disease

Dr. Manzur Moidunnysays this:"If you live in Montana, you need to know fast food may be contributing to nonalcohol fatty liver disease. This is not good!" In the news:Hamilton, new analysis shows that if your diet contains fast foodyou're at riskof developing nonalcohol fatty liver disease. (NAFLD)

Read full story
2 comments
Stanwood, WA

Stanwood, cluster headaches and women

Dr. Adriana Davissays this:"If you live in Snohomish County, you need to know that cluster headaches have been misdiagnosed & underdiagnosed in women for a long time." In the news:Stanwood, research continues to show that women experience cluster headaches. And, women, often, get the more severe form of cluster headaches.

Read full story
4 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machine

In the news: Residents of Roanoke, if you're using tap water in your Neti Pot and CPAP machines, it's time to stop!. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released some findings you should know. (Read Here)

Read full story
2 comments
Moline, IL

Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomes

In the news: Moline, research continues to show that more and more people are struggling with their mental health. Many doctors are suggesting that people should routinely be screened in Rock Island county.

Read full story
1 comments

Doctor explains AMA guidelines on how to have a healthier life in 2023

In the news: The American Medical Association just put out a list of 10 things to do for a better and healthier 2023. We spoke to our panel of physician experts. This is what they had to say about the list that the AMA put out:

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nation

Pre-term births are high in DetroitPhoto byThe Health Standard. It's in the news: Detroit, unfortunately, leads the nation in pre-term births. It's important for us in Detroit to know why.

Read full story
3 comments
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brain

In the news: Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental and racial stress can age your brain much faster than normal. Background: Iowa, taking care of your mental health is very important. You should start right away!

Read full story

More than four sunburns increases risk of skin cancer, research shows

Sitting in the sun can be dangerous.Photo byThe Health Standard. America, skin cancer can be very dangerous. It's in the news: A woman had a "tiny freckle" on her stomach. It turned out to be skin cancer.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Crisis of high blood pressure in Michigan and ways this can be improved

It’s in thenews:High blood pressure is never a good thing. Health Stuff to Know decided to take a look at the State of Michigan and see which counties have the highest rate of HIGH Blood Pressure.

Read full story
2 comments

Evidence is here, Gut Health is tied to Alzheimer's disease

It’s in the news: A fascinating new study (Primary Source) is showing something that the medical community has been suspecting for some time. The study shows that people who have certain GI disorders may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Read full story
13 comments

Doctor explains why it's time to stop taking Vitamin D supplements

Confusion about Vitamin D and bone healthThe Health Standard. It’s in the news: A new study is showing that vitamin D pills and calcium do not help protect bones from fractures.

Read full story
316 comments

Doctor cautions about the hepatitis outbreak in kids and talks about what you can do about it and more

It’s in the news:they’ve found the reason behind the child hepatitis outbreak. What they’re saying:The BBC and many other papers are telling us that scientists now have the answer to the question: what’s causing the hepatitis outbreak? (Primary Source)

Read full story
1 comments

Doctor explains why Uterine cancer rates are going up and what symptoms to be on the look out for

The background: Uterine cancer is on the rise and the studies are showing that this cancer is going to become the third most common type of cancer among all women. Uterine Cancer Risks are Going UpHealth Stuff TO Know.

Read full story
263 comments

Doctor provides evidence based ways to prevent dementia and provides insights on the Vitamin D and dementia connection

The background: Well, the media is at it again. They’re now hyping up the idea that a vitamin D deficiency can cause dementia in adults. This isn’t totally correct. There’s no doubt about it, low vitamin D levels can lead to weaker bones and teeth. We even have some evidence that low vitamin D levels are present in people who have depression and anxiety.

Read full story
27 comments

Caffeine should be best enjoyed in moderation, Doctor explains

The Background: An article in the Guardian newspaper does a great job talking about the benefits of coffee. Coffee has over 1000 compounds in it, and we're just starting to research and understand them. Dr. Neligh, French Medical Institute.

Read full story
1 comments

Symptoms of ADHD can sometimes make it look like as if you have hearing problems

“Can you hear me now?” I think many of you remember this commercial from Verizon: their famous “Can You Hear Me Now?” campaign. Did You Know: “Can you hear me now?” is one of the most common & significant hallmarks of ADHD!

Read full story
32 comments

Doctor provides insights on tick-related diseases, microplastic in lungs, and dog food hygiene

In the News:Scientistspublished a reportthat shows something shocking: microplastics are showing up in people’s lungs. Background: As you know, recently, there’s been a lot of fear and chatter about microplastics showing up in our blood. This new study shows that microplastics are also appearing in our lungs. The research seems to imply that the size of the microplastics is so small that we can assume that we’re inhaling these small particles.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy