Women of Madison, Seafood During Pregnancy? Yes! Doctor Explains

Women's Health During Pregnancy Photo by The Health Standard

Dr. Shelandra Bell says this: "If you are pregnant, one way to lower your risk of gestational diabetes is by eating fish."

In the news: Madison, research continues to show that certain types of seafood are ok to consume during pregnancy.

The key point to know is that you should avoid eating raw seafood during pregnancy. Raw seafood puts you at risk of catching Listeria. This, in turn, can be dangerous to the mother and child.

Second, research is showing that eating limited amounts of seafood can keep the pregnant woman's metabolic health better regulated. Essentially, the woman is at a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes .

If you live in Wisconsin, you need to know that you may be eligible for free insurance during your pregnancy. ( Visit Resources Here )

Call 1-800-311-BABY (1-800-311-2229)

Doctor's Insight about Women's Health, Pregnancy, & Seafood

The big picture: "Gestational diabetes can be dangerous. You should know that Omega 3 fatty acids and potassium in fish (salmon) may help decrease your risk of developing high blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy. Just don't overdo it. Limit your intake of seafood to no more than three servings a week.!" Dr. Shelandra Bell, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: Ask your doctor to refer you to see a "Diabetes Educator."

If you're pregnant in Wisconsin, and you're struggling with prediabetes or diabetes during your pregnancy, visiting a diabetes educator may be a covered benefit under your insurance plan!

Pregnancy Facts: Did you know almost 5% of all pregnant women will develop gestational diabetes during their pregnancy?

What they're saying:

"Fish intake during pregnancy is recommended because moderate scientific evidence shows it can help your baby's cognitive development."

"Strong evidence shows that eating fish, as part of a healthy eating pattern, may have heart health benefits." ( FDA Guidelines )

Source:

The FDA published updated guidelines. ADVICE ABOUT EATING FISH For Those Who Might Become or Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding and Children Ages 1 11 Years ( Read it Here )

The Health Standard Newswire