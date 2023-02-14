Hamilton eating fast food can lead to liver disease

Liver Health

Dr. Manzur Moidunny says this: "If you live in Montana, you need to know fast food may be contributing to nonalcohol fatty liver disease. This is not good!"

In the news: Hamilton, new analysis shows that if your diet contains fast food you're at risk of developing nonalcohol fatty liver disease. (NAFLD)

Doctor's Insight about NAFLD and Your Health

The key point to know is that Nonalcohol Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is dangerous.

In NAFLD fat accumulates in your liver & this, in turn, causes inflammation and damage to your liver cells. If left untreated or undiagnosed, NAFLD can lead to serious liver damage.

The scary thing here is that eating just a little bit of fast food is contributing to NAFLD.

The big picture: "Many people dont know this, but NAFLD/NASH is the second leading cause of liver transplants in the US, and it has nothing to do with alcohol abuse!" Dr. Manzur Moidunny, Lifestyle & Obesity Medicine.

Next Steps: Losing 5 - 10 lbs of weight can significantly help reduce nonalcohol fatty liver disease. Eating less junk food and fast food will also help.

If youve been diagnosed with NAFDL, you'll most likely get an ultrasound to better understand your liver's health. The ultrasound will measure your liver's stiffness and fatty changes.

This type of ultrasound is called a " fibroscan ."

FYI: Drinking also harms your liver.

Did you know 23% of you in Ravalli County regularly drink excessively?

The state average of excessive drinking in Montana is 24%

"If people eat one meal a day at a fast-food restaurant, they may think they arent doing harm... (h)owever, if that one meal equals at least one-fifth of their daily calories, they are putting their livers at risk." Dr. Ani Kardashian, MD. Lead author. ( USC )

The Journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology published the article: Quantifying the Negative Impact of Fast-food Consumption on Liver Steatosis Among United States Adults with Diabetes and Obesity. ( Read it Here )

