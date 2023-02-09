Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machine

Sleep Health

Sleep Health Photo by The Health Standard

In the news: Residents of Roanoke, if you're using tap water in your Neti Pot and CPAP machines, it's time to stop!

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released some findings you should know. ( Read Here )

3 Things to know about the risks of using tap water for Neti Pots and CPAP machines:

Low levels of microorganisms remain in drinking water from the tap. You're putting your health at risk by using tap water INSTEAD of distilled or boiled water for your Neti Pots and CPAP machines. Over 120,000 hospitalizations occur because of waterborne diseases.

Some waterborne pathogens: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), Legionella, and Naegleria fowleri. These are just some of the pathogens that can be found in water systems including the ones in Roanoke County.

Doctor's Insight about tap water and your Neti Pots and CPAP Machines

The big picture: "So, first: Im glad youre using your CPAP machine! But, heres another reason to skip the tap water.

Tap water can contain impurities like chlorine. Chlorine can irritate your eyes and airways. Chlorine from tap water can cause symptoms like asthma and bronchitis.

So, its best to only use sterilized water in your CPAPs humidifier chamber. Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: You dont have to purchase filtered water. You can easily sterilize your tap water at home.

Remember: Bring your water to a roaring boil for 1 min. Then, let it cool. Now, youre good to go!

What they're saying:

"Tap water is not sterile, and its use in home medical devices can result in infections from waterborne pathogens..." ( Primary Source )

