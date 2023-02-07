Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomes

Mental Health

Mental Health Matters Photo by The Health Standard

In the news: Moline, research continues to show that more and more people are struggling with their mental health. Many doctors are suggesting that people should routinely be screened in Rock Island county.

JAMA Network Open published an important article: Equitability of Depression Screening After Implementation of General Adult Screening in Primary Care ( Read it Here )

2 Things to know about the current mental health crisis:

There's limited time to discuss mental health symptoms when you visit your doctor. Routine screening in primary care can help more people get treatment for depression.

Doctor's Insight about PHQ-9 & Mental Health

The big picture: "...the thing to know is that we want to help! So, we welcome any opportunity to talk about your mental health concerns.

In fact, theres a very quick way to screen patients for depression. In the clinic, we use a survey tool called the PHQ-9. The PHQ-9 is a short questionnaire--it takes less than 5 mins to complete.

The PHQ-9 test provides insights about your specific symptoms of depression." Dr. Shelandra Bell, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: Take the PHQ-9 survey and discuss your results with your healthcare team. ( Take the Test Here )

Further Steps: If you live anywhere in Illinois, you can call 988 and talk to a mental health professional.

What they're saying:

"In our recent study, my team and I found that implementing universal, routine depression screening for adults in primary care is one way to make detection more equitable." ( Analysis )

The Health Standard News Wire