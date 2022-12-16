Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nation

Women's Health

Pre-term births are high in Detroit Photo by The Health Standard

It's in the news: Detroit, unfortunately, leads the nation in pre-term births. It's important for us in Detroit to know why.

This is an issue for all Americans!

Doctor's Insight

Pre-term births can happen for many reasons. Poverty and A LACK OF ACCESS to care during pregnancy can increase the chances of pre-term births.

If a mom has conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure before AND during pregnancy--this increases the chances of having a pre-term birth. If a mom is smoking or using alcohol during pregnancy--this increases the chances of having a pre-term birth. Lots of research is starting to show that environmental pollution is also to blame for pre-term births. ( NYU )

Expert Quote: "Your child AND you need prenatal care! If you can't afford insurance, please find out if you're eligible for Medicaid and other pregnancy-related services. " Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine

Get tested: Make time for your prenatal check-ups. Make sure you talk to your OBGYN about your concerns about environmental toxins.

Big picture: Racial, structural, and environmental conditions can have long lasting effects on us from the very beginning!

What they're saying:

“There have been so many different dry-cleaning businesses in different parts of neighborhoods and gas stations and places that people have long forgotten about that have left contamination in the soil," Tim Dittrich, a researcher, said.

"What we’re looking at within this project is developing sensors that people can install easily in their home," Carol Miller, a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said. ( Kiara Hay WXYZ TV )

Stats: Here are some stats & key points about pre-term births:

In 2021, the rate of preterm birth among African-American women was about 50 percent higher than the rate of preterm birth among white or Hispanic women!

In [2020 PDF – 176 KB] , preterm birth and low birth weight accounted for about 16% of infant deaths (deaths before 1 year of age).

Pre-Term Birth Side Effects: