More than four sunburns increases risk of skin cancer, research shows

Skin Cancer

Sitting in the sun can be dangerous. Photo by The Health Standard

America, skin cancer can be very dangerous.

It's in the news: A woman had a "tiny freckle" on her stomach . It turned out to be skin cancer.

Background: We know you love using tanning beds! It's time to stop.

Doctor's Insight

If you’re using tanning beds, stop!

If you're sunning, all the time, stop!

Skin Cancer can look like dark spots on your nails, palms, and the soles of your feet.

Expert Quote: "These spots shouldn't be growing!" Dr. Puja Uppal

Big picture: You don't always have to be in the sun to get skin cancer. Skin cancer is quite treatable if caught early.

Get Tested: The next time a new spot appears on your body, it's time to talk to your healthcare team. Don't ignore it!

In America, the average age when skin cancer is diagnosed is 65. You should know that skin cancer can develop at any age.

Fact: Detroit, you need to know that if 5 Americans are in a room, 1 of them will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. That's 20%! It's time to take this seriously.

What they're saying:

Having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.

doubles your risk for melanoma. When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.

Here's the skin cancer tool kit from the Skin Cancer Foundation.

In the News: a TikTok video shows Cancer hiding in a strange place:

➡ Under your Nails.

Who’s this for? For anybody who has nails!

What are some points I should focus on?

The video , shown on Tiktok, shows a rare type of cancer called a “ Subungual melanoma. ” I'd like you to know that this type of cancer can be very dangerous. And, unfortunately, if it’s not caught in time, it can kill you.

This type of cancer appears as a thin dark stripe under your nails. The stripe remains, even though your nails keep growing.

Doctor’s Expert Insights

Next Steps

We spoke to our physician expert, and this is what Dr. Uppal had to say:

First: Understand that this type of a stripe can remain dormant for 10-15 years. When you start seeing the stripe develop it should be the time to talk to your doctor and see if you need further evaluation.

Take action as soon as the stripe develops! Don't feel shy or intimidated. Don’t wait because this stripe that is appearing on your nail seems like “nothing” or “normal.”

Second: this type of stripe is more common in the African American, Asian, & Hispanic communities.

Third: this type of a stripe can appear under any of your nails.

The Big Picture: Subungual melanoma can be deadly once it starts to spread. Take action immediately.

Your Take Home Message

If you find that your doctor is not willing to listen to your concerns, find another! Your job is to ensure that you’ve got “Subungual melanoma” ruled out.