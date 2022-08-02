Doctor cautions about the hepatitis outbreak in kids and talks about what you can do about it and more

It’s in the news: they’ve found the reason behind the child hepatitis outbreak.

What they’re saying: The BBC and many other papers are telling us that scientists now have the answer to the question: what’s causing the hepatitis outbreak? (Primary Source)

"We're getting to the bottom of the Hepatitis outbreak." The Health Standard

The Expert’s Opinion: Parents have been worried for a long time! It’s great news that we now understand what could be causing the Hepatitis outbreak among children.

The idea here is this: because of COVID lockdowns, children were not able to build immunities to certain viruses because they simply were not exposed to them as part of their day-to-day life.

The main quote: “The two teams of researchers, from London and Glasgow, say infants exposed later than normal – because of COVID restrictions – missed out on some early immunity to… (Source)

adenovirus, which normally causes colds and stomach upsets,

adeno-associated virus two, which normally causes no illness and requires a coinfecting “helper” virus – such as adenovirus – to replicate.”

What to do next: Keep in mind, it’s important to ensure that your child is vaccinated for Hepatitis A. Children are eligible for Hepatitis A when they’re 12 months or older!

The hepatitis virus was very rare. Doctors insist that the best outcomes happen when the child is vaccinated against BOTH Hepatitis A and COVID.

And, certainly speaking of pandemics, did you know that...

It’s in the news: It is really true, that this heatwave can make my medicines go bad?

"Keep a close eye on your medications." The Health Standard

What they’re saying: The New York Times and many other papers are talking about how medicines can go bad if they’re left outside in this heat wave. The question becomes: is this true?

The Expert’s Opinion: Yes, for sure, many medicines can go bad if they’re left in high temperatures outside. A very common blood pressure medicine, Lisinopril needs to be kept at room temperature between 60 F and 85 F. If the temperature gets over this level, the medicine can break down and not be as effective.

What to do next: Keep in mind, with increasing temperatures, it’s not just your medicines that can go bad. If you have heart conditions, the excess heat can lead to strokes and heart attacks in some people.