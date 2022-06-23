Doctor provides evidence based ways to prevent dementia and provides insights on the Vitamin D and dementia connection

Doctor's Insights

The background: Well, the media is at it again. They’re now hyping up the idea that a vitamin D deficiency can cause dementia in adults.

Better Brain Health Health Stuff TO Know

This isn’t totally correct.

Dr. Nate Zuziak

There’s no doubt about it, low vitamin D levels can lead to weaker bones and teeth. We even have some evidence that low vitamin D levels are present in people who have depression and anxiety.

Dig deeper: We don’t have any direct evidence that shows that low levels of vitamin D can cause dementia.

The Doctor’s Expert Insights:

The big picture: Dementia is a multifactorial process. So what can you do to prevent dementia? Here are some steps that you can take.

Continue to be social.

Continue to sleep well.

Take care of your brain health.

Take home message: Take care of your mental health and spend a few minutes a day exercising on your own.

Also, make sure you’re taking all your micronutrients.

Things like:

Zinc

B12

Vitamin D

If you’re deficient in any of these, taking simple supplements can do the trick.

Doctor’s quote: So yeah, all these things combined have been proven to slow the onset of dementia.

Here’s a new term I want you to know: SOCIAL BRAIN HYPOTHESIS

Social Brain and Health Health Stuff TO Know

The background: The social brain hypothesis says that our brains like to be around other people and around other brains.

A lot of research is being done to see the negative effects on our brain if we’re socially isolated.

The Doctor’s Expert Insights:

The big picture: A new study published in the journal Neurology actually shows some very important things.

The first thing it tells us is that being around other people, being social prevents or reduces the risks of getting dementia.

And, number two: the study found that actual parts of our BRAIN CHANGE when we’re socially isolated.

Take home message: The study found that your brain’s frontal lobe, brain’s hippocampus, and a region called the temporal region–all of these areas actually change after being socially isolated.

Your brain kind of SHRINKS!

Doctor’s quote: For GOOD, optimal mental health, we’ve got to take time out and connect with other people.

I know some of you are socially isolated or you’re afraid of social encounters.

The good news here for you is that you don’t have to be in a room full of people.

Just interacting with one or two good friends, makes a world of a difference to your brain’s health!