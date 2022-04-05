New evidence shows second hand smoke from cannabis could be worse to people with lung diseases than cigarette smoke

In the News: Second-hand smoke from bongs is actually worse than tobacco smoke

Who’s this for:

  • for anybody that smokes cannabis.
  • for anybody that’s interested in cannabis health.

What are some points I should focus on?

This new study may have huge ramifications on how cannabis health is perceived. For example, the study found that: cannabis smoke leaves behind fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in a concentration that is almost 7 times the normal exposure in a day!

The study also found that cannabis smoke lingered in the environment for longer periods of time. And, the study also found that cannabis smoke is not as clean as previously thought.

👉 This study could bolster the argument that Second Hand Cannabis Smoke (SHCS) is dangerous.

What should I do next?

First: it’s important to understand that this new data shows that SHCS could be very dangerous for people who have lung diseases such as asthma and COPD.

Second: because the particulate concentrations are high relative to cigarettes, this is not your free pass to start smoking cigarettes! Cigarette smoking and cigarette smoke can cause heart disease, strokes, and hypertension.

Most Importantly: you need to explore why you’re smoking cannabis. For a lot of people, research is showing that cannabis smoking is actually being used to ‘self-treat’ undiagnosed mental health conditions such as ADHD and anxiety.

The person simply doesn’t know that they may have these conditions and smoking is used to mask and self-medicate. Dr. Puja Uppal

The big picture: Talk to your healthcare team about this. Don’t be shy! As cannabis use is possibly headed to federal legal utility, we may find that a lot of people will use cannabis for the wrong reasons. This will end up causing more harm to their health and bodies.

