Fresh Fruit or Juice, Which is Healthier?

Illustration of fresh fruit or juice, which one is healthier? Photo by iStockPhoto

Regular consumption of fruit can support general health. However, between fresh fruit and juice, which one is healthier? Even though they have the same nutritional content for the body, fresh fruit is more recommended for consumption. Apart from containing natural sugars, fresh fruit also contains natural fiber which can support the health of the body. To better understand it, know the following benefits of fresh fruit and juice.



The benefits of fresh fruit and juices

Fresh fruit and juice both have nutrients and vitamins that are good for health. Although not many, there are several benefits of fruit juice without dregs for the body, such as:

Supports the adequacy of nutrients in the body because they can be absorbed better

Helps the body to produce nitrogen oxides in the blood so that it can lower blood pressure and support cardiovascular health

However, fruit juices can also contain additional sweeteners and high calories, which can actually be harmful to your health. In addition, fruit juice without pulp or fiber will also not provide health benefits because it cannot support the work of the digestive system. Fruit juices that don't throw away the pulp are actually more recommended because they don't have many side effects when compared to fruit juices without pulp. Even so, consumption of fruit juice with pulp needs to be limited because it can trigger gas accumulation in the stomach and other digestive problems.

Conversely, even though it also contains sugar, fruit is better for consumption. According to Healthline, there are several benefits of fruit for health, such as:

Contains natural fiber which is useful for lowering cholesterol and helping the body to process blood sugar

Makes the body feel fuller so it is suitable for diets or as a snack

Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support general health

May lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke

Reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and controlling blood sugar regulation in diabetics

The benefits obtained from fruit will depend on the type of fruit consumed. But even though it is generally safe, fruit consumption needs to be considered when you have certain types of allergies.

Fresh fruit or juice, which is healthier? So, between fresh fruit and juice, which is healthier? As explained above, consuming fresh fruit is more advisable because it provides more benefits when compared to consuming fruit juice. Fruit juice undergoes a certain processing process that removes the fruit content and has a higher sugar and carbohydrate content.



Source: www.healthline.com

