Why is it difficult to sleep at night? Know the cause and how to deal with it.

Using electronic devices, such as gymnastics, is one of the reasons why it’s hard to sleep at night. Photo by Shutterstock

Getting enough sleep is very important for your health. Why is it difficult to sleep at night? Difficulty sleeping can be caused by a variety of factors, including certain habits and health problems. This condition can generally be overcome by changing habits and undergoing certain treatments to address the health problems experienced. For more clarity, find out the causes and ways to overcome difficulty sleeping the next night.

Why is it difficult to sleep at night?

There are many factors that can cause you to have trouble falling asleep at night. Some habits and health problems that can be the cause of difficulty sleeping at night commonly experienced by adults are:

Obtaining excessive stimulation, including from exercising, using electronic devices, or taking certain drugs or caffeine

Eat in large portions before bed.

Less exercise during the day.

Experience psychological stress.

Exposure to loud light or noise that interferes with sleep

Experience sleep apnea, where breathing suddenly stops while sleeping.

Having chronic pain.

Pain in the lower back area.

Headaches and migraines.

Allergies or respiratory infections.

Have digestive disorders, such as stomach disease, nausea, or vomiting

Experience mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and chronic stress

have neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s

There are several causes of difficulty sleeping in children and adolescents, such as:

Having an irregular sleep pattern.

Use electronic devices before going to bed, including exercise.

Less physical activity.

Drinking caffeine or sweet foods before bed.

Breathing disorders, such as upper respiratory tract infections, fever, headache, or other health problems In addition to adults, children, and adolescents, pregnant women can also experience difficulty sleeping. This condition is usually caused by hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy, which can decrease the quality of sleep.

Not getting enough sleep at night can have a negative impact on health, including causing obesity and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Changing habits can generally overcome difficulty sleeping. However, some people need medical help to cope with their sleep disorders. There are a number of habits you can change to overcome difficulty sleeping at night, such as:

Create a good sleep mood, such as turning off lights, avoiding disturbing sounds, and using room coolers to avoid feeling too hot.

Do relaxing activities to reduce stress.

Make the bedroom a place to sleep and have sex only, not to work or watch TV.

Do certain routines before going to bed, such as bathing with warm water and reading books.

Avoid the temptation to look at the clock because it will make sleep so unpleasant

Get out of the room immediately if you can’t sleep for 20 minutes and do relaxation activities.

Exercise regularly, but avoid high-intensity sports before going to bed.

If any of the above methods do not help or the condition is worsening, you are advised to seek medical help so you can find out why it is difficult to sleep at night. Further examinations will be done so that you can get the right treatment and treatment.

Source : www.medicalnewstoday.com