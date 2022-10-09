It Is Better To Avoid Fatty Foods At Night :

Until now, we know that fatty foods can lead to heart problems, obesity, etc., but new research warns of other problems associated with fat. Data from a study conducted in London has warned in this direction.

According to the results of a new study, we should avoid fat completely. A joint study by the British Heart Foundation and the University of Oxford found that rats fed a high-fat diet reduced their physical activity in just nine days. "What we found in the experiment is also a bit of a warning," said Andrew Murray, who was associated with the study. In these experiments, rats were surprisingly deficient in intelligence and endurance. Murray also says that high-fat foods previously led to heart disease and obesity, but the new data is more alarming, so it's best to avoid high-fat foods. If you are concerned about your body, your heart, your endurance and your intelligence level, you should avoid high fat foods at all costs. The more fat you can avoid the better. Its work is only to harm, not to do us any good.

