Research shows that use of a topical drug called AB569 promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Health and Fitness Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLqBE_0dBWGg2p00
Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc., CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The use of a topical drug called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), promotes the killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also improving wound healing in a variety of burn injuries, according to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Infection and Immunity journal published the study.

Daniel Hassett, Ph.D., a professor at the UC College of Medicine's Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry, and Microbiology, patented AB569 in the United States in 2018. No resistance to AB569 has been identified in any of the harmful microorganisms examined by Hassett.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these bacteria, particularly multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (MDR-PA), are among the most dangerous pathogens with multidrug resistance and improved virulence characteristics.

As a worldwide health issue, "multidrug-resistant bacteria, are on the rise," adds Hassett. "Since MDR-PA is the most formidable pathogen in burn victims, new and efficient antimicrobials are needed to prevent, treat, and eradicate wounds that are infected with MDR-PA. MDR-PA-caused sepsis is a major factor in the severity of the injuries."

AB569 operates synergistically to eliminate all human burn wound strains of the pathogen in vitro, according to Hassett, the co-corresponding author on this paper with Latha Satish, Ph.D., the head of clinical lab operations at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

In addition to killing the bacteria, AB569 also improves wound healing, adds Hassett. While simultaneously increasing anti-inflammatory mediators, AB569 topical treatment dramatically enhances epidermal regeneration and the healing process.

The first evaluation of AB569 found it to be a possible therapy for a wide range of antibiotic-resistant organisms that cause lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis and COPD and many other types of opportunistic infections. According to Hassett, AB569 may help treat conditions associated with severe burns, urinary tract diseases, endocarditis, and diabetes, in addition to COPD and cystic fibrosis.

Reference:

Amanda Barry, Warunya Panmanee, and Latha Satish, AB569, a Novel, Topical Bactericidal Gel Formulation, Kills Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Promotes Wound Healing in a Murine Model of Burn Wound Infection, Infection, and Immunity (2021). DOI: 10.1128/IAI.00336-21

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
healthmedicinehealthcaresciencebiology

Comments / 38

Published by

First Year Medicine student

Los Angeles, CA
1082 followers

More from Health and Fitness Hits

Premenstrual syndrome is less severe in women who live in areas with a lot of greenspace, according to new study

According to a team of international researchers, women who live in an area with a lot of green space are less likely to suffer from premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a disorder that affects a woman’s emotions, physical health, and behavior on particular days of the menstrual cycle, often immediately before her menses. The group recounts their investigation, which entailed surveying women in Norway and Sweden, and what they learned from analyzing the responses, in an article published in Environment International.

Read full story

Researchers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect behavioral signs of anxiety

Researchers are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to identify behavioral symptoms of anxiety with more than 90% accuracy, implying that AI may have future uses for treating mental health and well-being. Pervasive and Mobile Computing is where they published their findings. Anjum, a visiting professor and social psychologist at Simon Fraser University, believes that "with the two years after the commencement of COVID-19 and one climatic calamity after the other, more and more individuals are suffering anxiety." According to this study, artificial intelligence (AI) may be able to detect indicators of anxiety reliably.

Read full story
2 comments

Anxiety symptoms may be early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease

According to a new study, anxiety symptoms in late middle-aged individuals may be an early predictor of Alzheimer's disease. More than 2600 middle-aged people were studied by researchers from the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University, directed by Stephanie Perin and Associate Professor Yen Ying Lim.

Read full story
3 comments

The risk of Alzheimer's disease may be reduced by drinking coffee, according to new research

Extensive long-term research has shown that people who consume large quantities of coffee may be less likely to acquire Alzheimer's disease in the long run. Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) conducted a decade-long study to see whether coffee consumption altered the pace of cognitive deterioration in more than 200 Australians.

Read full story

'Deep faking the mind' might enhance brain-computer interactions for those with impairments.

For persons with impairments, USC Viterbi School of Engineering researchers has found a way to enhance brain-computer interactions by employing generative adversarial networks (GANs).

Read full story

Studies have identified new types of blood cancer and possible therapies for them

The National Institutes of Health, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. To discover previously unknown subtypes of the blood cancer called multiple myeloma, Mount Sinai researchers have developed a novel model using DNA and RNA sequencing data from hundreds of patients. According to Science Advances in November, they also identified possible therapeutic options based on their results. This is the first study to use multi-omics, or the integration and analysis of numerous data sources, to develop a computer model of multiple myeloma, dubbed the Multiple Myeloma Patient Similarity Network by the researchers (MM-PSN). Several genes linked to a high risk of recurrence were found in the study.

Read full story
1 comments

Alzheimer's disease might be cured with a new method.

David Gate, Kavon Rezai-Zadeh,Dominique Jodry, Altan Rentsendorj, Terrence Town and Pietro Martinez. A team of UK and German scientists has devised a promising new technique to possibly treat Alzheimer's disease—as well as vaccinating against it. Alzheimer's symptoms in mice models were decreased by antibody-based therapy and protein-based vaccination created by the researchers. The findings have been published in Molecular Psychiatry. Researchers from the University of Leicester, the University Medical Center Göttingen, and the LifeArc medical research foundation collaborated.

Read full story
24 comments

Diabetes? Beware of magnesium deficiency

Magnesium is a true powerhouse mineral that has a variety of functions in our bodies, including blood sugar regulation. We'll go over how magnesium is linked to the prevention and treatment of diabetes, as well as why it's so vital for diabetics to compensate for a magnesium deficiency.

Read full story
1 comments

Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment for Scalp Pimples

Pimples on the scalp are annoying and often painful. How do they come about, and how do you get rid of them?. Pimples are annoying on every part of the body. Even in those places where you can only see them sparsely, they can be a nuisance - such as on the scalp, hidden under the head of hair.

Read full story
1 comments

Magnesium deficiency Causes and Symptoms

To function correctly, the body needs magnesium as one of its many necessary minerals. A mineral shortage may have a wide range of symptoms and have a variety of underlying reasons. You may find out how to spot a magnesium shortage and what to do about it by reading this article.

Read full story
4 comments

Health benefits Of black food

It is fashionable to eat black cuisine. Black fruits and vegetables aren't only eye-catching on the dish. Black food has health benefits as well, but only under particular circumstances. These black foods can add variety to your diet.

Read full story
1 comments

Heath benefits Of Salmon

Salmon has been an integral part of the diet of many people for centuries. It is high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, making it a great addition to any healthy diet plan. Omega-3s are essential because they can help lower "bad" cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Read full story
1 comments

Neuroscientists Have Revealed the First Complete Map of Brain Cells

A band of brain cells at the top of your head transmitted messages to the muscles in your index finger, telling them to push down with precisely the correct amount of pressure to activate your mouse or trackpad when you clicked to read this article.

Read full story

Do Brains Learn the Same Way As Machines Do?

It is hard to figure out how learning affects brain activity. Some people say that it is like the brain learns by getting better. Other people think that it may be like when computers or robots learn.

Read full story
1 comments

Babies Are Contaminated by Microplastics

According to research, PET microplastics have been discovered in more significant quantities in the feces of young children than in the feces of adults. Microplastic particles were found in newborns' first feces.

Read full story

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder is a chronic illness that has no known treatment. This condition is more common in children under the age of 18. According to the CDC's most recent study, one in every 68 children will be diagnosed with autism. In addition, males are four to five times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with autism.

Read full story
7 comments

Disorders of Anger, Irritability, and Ill Temper

If the outbursts of rage are frequent and are not justified by circumstances, it is not only personality factors at work but also behavioral disorders. Tears and aggressiveness are parts of this phenomenon, which may begin as early as the first year of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Panic Disorder

Panic attacks are sudden, unreasonable feelings of fear and anxiety that cause physical symptoms like a racing heart, fast breathing, and sweating. Some people become so fearful of these attacks that they develop panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder. Therapy and anti-anxiety medications can stop panic attacks.

Read full story
1 comments

colon cancer more common in men than women

Colon cancer is more common in males than it is in women, and this is well known. However, established risk factors like food or lifestyle may explain these gender-specific variations only in part, as research has recently revealed. For the time being, it is unknown what additional factors make males more vulnerable to colon cancer. Hormones may have a more significant impact than previously believed.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy