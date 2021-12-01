Research shows that use of a topical drug called AB569 promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The use of a topical drug called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), promotes the killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also improving wound healing in a variety of burn injuries, according to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Infection and Immunity journal published the study.

Daniel Hassett, Ph.D., a professor at the UC College of Medicine's Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry, and Microbiology, patented AB569 in the United States in 2018. No resistance to AB569 has been identified in any of the harmful microorganisms examined by Hassett.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these bacteria, particularly multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (MDR-PA), are among the most dangerous pathogens with multidrug resistance and improved virulence characteristics.

As a worldwide health issue, "multidrug-resistant bacteria, are on the rise," adds Hassett. "Since MDR-PA is the most formidable pathogen in burn victims, new and efficient antimicrobials are needed to prevent, treat, and eradicate wounds that are infected with MDR-PA. MDR-PA-caused sepsis is a major factor in the severity of the injuries."

AB569 operates synergistically to eliminate all human burn wound strains of the pathogen in vitro, according to Hassett, the co-corresponding author on this paper with Latha Satish, Ph.D., the head of clinical lab operations at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

In addition to killing the bacteria, AB569 also improves wound healing, adds Hassett. While simultaneously increasing anti-inflammatory mediators, AB569 topical treatment dramatically enhances epidermal regeneration and the healing process.

The first evaluation of AB569 found it to be a possible therapy for a wide range of antibiotic-resistant organisms that cause lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis and COPD and many other types of opportunistic infections. According to Hassett, AB569 may help treat conditions associated with severe burns, urinary tract diseases, endocarditis, and diabetes, in addition to COPD and cystic fibrosis.

