'Deep faking the mind' might enhance brain-computer interactions for those with impairments.

Health and Fitness Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HpNU_0d2rUnjX00
GerryShaw, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

For persons with impairments, USC Viterbi School of Engineering researchers has found a way to enhance brain-computer interactions by employing generative adversarial networks (GANs).

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) are computational frameworks that pit two neural networks against one another in order to produce new, synthetic instances of data that seem to be genuine. Image, video, and speech production are all common uses for them.

It was reported in Nature Biomedical Engineering that scientists have trained artificial intelligence (AI) to produce synthetic data on the brain's activity. Brain-computer interfaces may benefit from machine-learning methods based on neural signals known as spike trains (BCI).

A BCI system analyzes brain impulses and converts them into instructions, enabling users to operate digital devices like computer cursors only by mental commands. People with motor dysfunction or paralysis, even those with locked-in syndrome—when a person is fully conscious but unable to move or communicate—may benefit from these gadgets, enhancing their quality of life. There are a variety of BCI devices available, from caps that monitor brain impulses to devices that are implanted in the brain. From neurorehabilitation to the treatment of depression, new use cases are being discovered all the time. However, despite all of this potential, making these systems quick and robust enough for real-world applications has been challenging.

BCIs, in particular, need massive volumes of brain data and extended periods of training, calibration, and learning to make sense of their inputs.

Laurent Itti, a computer science professor, and research co-author noted that obtaining enough data for BCI algorithms may be difficult, costly, or even impossible if paralyzed persons cannot create enough strong brain signals.

Moreover, the technology is user-specific and must be trained from the start for each individual. As an alternative to obtaining real-world data, how about creating synthetic data—artificially computer-generated data—that may "serve as a substitute?"

Generative adversarial networks are the next frontier. GANs are well-known for their ability to produce "deep fakes," or pictures that are close to the original but not the same.

Shixian Wen, the study's lead author and a Ph.D. student mentored by Itti, wondered whether GANs might also provide training data for BCIs by producing synthetic neurological data indistinguishable from the real thing.

According to the paper, one session of data from a monkey reaching for an item was used to train a deep learning spike synthesizer. A vast quantity of identical, if fictitious, brain data were then generated using the synthesizer. That information was then sent into a BCI, which was subsequently trained using actual data from the same monkey on a different day or another animal. This strategy was able to get the system up and operating significantly more quickly than traditional procedures. According to the researchers, the overall training speed of a BCI increased up to 20 times using Gan-synthesized neural data.

In the words of Wen, "less than a minute's worth of actual data mixed with the synthetic data works as well as 20 minutes of genuine data"

"Using artificial spike trains, we've seen AI for the first time devise a blueprint for cognition or movement. This study is an important first step in making BCIs more practical in everyday life."

In addition, the system quickly responded to new sessions or people utilizing little extra brain data after training on one experimental session.

Creating artificial spike trains that seem like they came from this individual when they anticipate executing specific actions and then utilizing this data to help learn the next person is the key novelty here, according to Itti.

In addition to BCIs, synthetic data created by GANs might lead to advancements in other data-hungry fields of artificial intelligence by speeding up training and boosting performance.

Reference:

Wen, S., Yin, A., Furlanello, T. et al. Rapid adaptation of brain-computer interfaces to new neuronal ensembles or participants via generative modeling. Nat Biomed Eng (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-021-00811-z

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
healthSciencebrain computer interferenceBCIArtificial intelligence

Comments / 0

Published by

First Year Medicine student

Los Angeles, CA
772 followers

More from Health and Fitness Hits

The risk of Alzheimer's disease may be reduced by drinking coffee, according to new research

Extensive long-term research has shown that people who consume large quantities of coffee may be less likely to acquire Alzheimer's disease in the long run. Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) conducted a decade-long study to see whether coffee consumption altered the pace of cognitive deterioration in more than 200 Australians.

Read full story

Studies have identified new types of blood cancer and possible therapies for them

The National Institutes of Health, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. To discover previously unknown subtypes of the blood cancer called multiple myeloma, Mount Sinai researchers have developed a novel model using DNA and RNA sequencing data from hundreds of patients. According to Science Advances in November, they also identified possible therapeutic options based on their results. This is the first study to use multi-omics, or the integration and analysis of numerous data sources, to develop a computer model of multiple myeloma, dubbed the Multiple Myeloma Patient Similarity Network by the researchers (MM-PSN). Several genes linked to a high risk of recurrence were found in the study.

Read full story
1 comments

Alzheimer's disease might be cured with a new method.

David Gate, Kavon Rezai-Zadeh,Dominique Jodry, Altan Rentsendorj, Terrence Town and Pietro Martinez. A team of UK and German scientists has devised a promising new technique to possibly treat Alzheimer's disease—as well as vaccinating against it. Alzheimer's symptoms in mice models were decreased by antibody-based therapy and protein-based vaccination created by the researchers. The findings have been published in Molecular Psychiatry. Researchers from the University of Leicester, the University Medical Center Göttingen, and the LifeArc medical research foundation collaborated.

Read full story
24 comments

Diabetes? Beware of magnesium deficiency

Magnesium is a true powerhouse mineral that has a variety of functions in our bodies, including blood sugar regulation. We'll go over how magnesium is linked to the prevention and treatment of diabetes, as well as why it's so vital for diabetics to compensate for a magnesium deficiency.

Read full story
1 comments

Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment for Scalp Pimples

Pimples on the scalp are annoying and often painful. How do they come about, and how do you get rid of them?. Pimples are annoying on every part of the body. Even in those places where you can only see them sparsely, they can be a nuisance - such as on the scalp, hidden under the head of hair.

Read full story
1 comments

Magnesium deficiency Causes and Symptoms

To function correctly, the body needs magnesium as one of its many necessary minerals. A mineral shortage may have a wide range of symptoms and have a variety of underlying reasons. You may find out how to spot a magnesium shortage and what to do about it by reading this article.

Read full story
4 comments

Health benefits Of black food

It is fashionable to eat black cuisine. Black fruits and vegetables aren't only eye-catching on the dish. Black food has health benefits as well, but only under particular circumstances. These black foods can add variety to your diet.

Read full story
1 comments

Heath benefits Of Salmon

Salmon has been an integral part of the diet of many people for centuries. It is high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, making it a great addition to any healthy diet plan. Omega-3s are essential because they can help lower "bad" cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Read full story
1 comments

Neuroscientists Have Revealed the First Complete Map of Brain Cells

A band of brain cells at the top of your head transmitted messages to the muscles in your index finger, telling them to push down with precisely the correct amount of pressure to activate your mouse or trackpad when you clicked to read this article.

Read full story

Do Brains Learn the Same Way As Machines Do?

It is hard to figure out how learning affects brain activity. Some people say that it is like the brain learns by getting better. Other people think that it may be like when computers or robots learn.

Read full story
1 comments

Babies Are Contaminated by Microplastics

According to research, PET microplastics have been discovered in more significant quantities in the feces of young children than in the feces of adults. Microplastic particles were found in newborns' first feces.

Read full story

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder is a chronic illness that has no known treatment. This condition is more common in children under the age of 18. According to the CDC's most recent study, one in every 68 children will be diagnosed with autism. In addition, males are four to five times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with autism.

Read full story
7 comments

Disorders of Anger, Irritability, and Ill Temper

If the outbursts of rage are frequent and are not justified by circumstances, it is not only personality factors at work but also behavioral disorders. Tears and aggressiveness are parts of this phenomenon, which may begin as early as the first year of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Panic Disorder

Panic attacks are sudden, unreasonable feelings of fear and anxiety that cause physical symptoms like a racing heart, fast breathing, and sweating. Some people become so fearful of these attacks that they develop panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder. Therapy and anti-anxiety medications can stop panic attacks.

Read full story
1 comments

colon cancer more common in men than women

Colon cancer is more common in males than it is in women, and this is well known. However, established risk factors like food or lifestyle may explain these gender-specific variations only in part, as research has recently revealed. For the time being, it is unknown what additional factors make males more vulnerable to colon cancer. Hormones may have a more significant impact than previously believed.

Read full story
2 comments

Chronic illness and the path to hepatitis

Many individuals with chronic illnesses frequently discover that their liver function falls when they go for regular checkups. However, it's not entirely known why individuals with chronic illness disease often decrease their liver function.

Read full story

Mini-Implant for the Treatment of Persistent Pain

Chronic pain may be relieved with an inflatable implant instead of surgery. Light electrical surges are sent to block pain transmission after being implanted directly on the spinal cord. The best part is that the electrode plaster may be rolled up and injected directly into the desired area with a simple syringe. After then, it unfolds and becomes flat due to the injection of a liquid.

Read full story
8 comments

Some Degenerated Blood Cells’ DNA Reveals Therapy-Specific Mutation Patterns

Chemotherapeutic drugs kill tumor cells and kill healthy cells, which may lead to leukemia, for example. Using platinum-containing chemotherapeutics has been discovered by scientists to induce blood cell mutations in the usual way. Other chemotherapeutic drugs lacked these signs, although there was a strong correlation between treatment duration and therapy-specific alterations in subsequent metastases.

Read full story

Vascular Dementia

Dementia induced by cerebral infarction or cerebral hemorrhage due to cerebral angiopathy is referred to as vascular dementia. Because of the blockage of the brain blood arteries, blood cannot flow to some areas, causing them to lose their functionality.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy