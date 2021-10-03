Babies Are Contaminated by Microplastics

Health and Fitness Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhe9H_0cFdyd4y00

According to research, PET microplastics have been discovered in more significant quantities in the feces of young children than in the feces of adults. Microplastic particles were found in newborns' first feces.

Toys, teething rings, and plastic bottles are all potential sources of contamination for young children. It's still not known whether or not ingesting microplastics has any adverse health consequences.

Microplastics are found everywhere, we consume them in our food and drink water, and they're even found in the dust we breathe.

A tiny amount of microplastic is eliminated in the feces, but most of it is found in our body's tissues and organs. Plastic particles seem to harm cells and cause inflammatory responses in the laboratory, but the long-term consequences of inhaling them remain unknown.

No one knew how much of burden children already carry. Plastic bottles are a potential source of exposure in prior research. New York University's Junjie Zhang headed a team that tested stool samples from three newborns, six one-year-old infants, and ten adults in the city for two kinds of microplastics: polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polycarbonate (PC).

All Samples of Feces Contained Microplastics

As the study's authors note, microplastics were discovered in the feces of both young children and adults. There was evidence of microplastic in infants' feces as early as the first few days after birth, indicating that the kids had been exposed to the microscopic plastic particles while still in the womb.

PET microplastic was found in 36 micrograms per gram of dry weight in six feces samples from younger kids.

Compared to young children, PET microplastics were detected in 8 out of 10 stool samples taken from adults, with an average concentration of 2.6 microgrammes per grain of dry weight. At 78 nanograms per child, the level of polycarbonate in the feces was comparable across children and adults.

We must ask why even young children are exposed to such high amounts of microplastics. What's the story behind the plastic bag?

"The high microplastic contents in one-year-olds' feces may presumably be linked to the children's usage of numerous plastic items and putting them in their mouths, such as infant bottles, cups, spoons, teething rings, and plastic toys," the researchers stated.

Microplastic particles from meals are also present in children, just as they are in adults.

The researchers calculated the daily intake of microplastic based on the concentration in the participants' feces. Eighty-three micrograms per kilogram of PET and 0.86 micrograms of PC are consumed daily by one-year-old children; 5.8 micrograms of PET and 0.2 micrograms of PC are consumed daily by adults.

Since their findings are based on small samples, they must be confirmed in more extensive investigations. The inclusion of several kinds of plastic would therefore be possible.

Polypropylene (PP) is the most common plastic used in children's goods; therefore, the percentage of PP microplastics in children's feces may be much more significant than PET and PC, the researchers write.

To rule out distortions, Zhang and his colleagues neglected to look at the study's polypropylene content. Polypropylene was also used to make the children's feces sampled from full diapers.

Source: Occurrence of Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polycarbonate Microplastics in Infant and Adult Feces

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

First Year Medicine student

Los Angeles, CA
338 followers

More from Health and Fitness Hits

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder is a chronic illness that has no known treatment. This condition is more common in children under the age of 18. According to the CDC's most recent study, one in every 68 children will be diagnosed with autism. In addition, males are four to five times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with autism.

Read full story
7 comments

Disorders of Anger, Irritability, and Ill Temper

If the outbursts of rage are frequent and are not justified by circumstances, it is not only personality factors at work but also behavioral disorders. Tears and aggressiveness are parts of this phenomenon, which may begin as early as the first year of life.

Read full story
12 comments

Panic Disorder

Panic attacks are sudden, unreasonable feelings of fear and anxiety that cause physical symptoms like a racing heart, fast breathing, and sweating. Some people become so fearful of these attacks that they develop panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder. Therapy and anti-anxiety medications can stop panic attacks.

Read full story
1 comments

colon cancer more common in men than women

Colon cancer is more common in males than it is in women, and this is well known. However, established risk factors like food or lifestyle may explain these gender-specific variations only in part, as research has recently revealed. For the time being, it is unknown what additional factors make males more vulnerable to colon cancer. Hormones may have a more significant impact than previously believed.

Read full story
2 comments

Chronic illness and the path to hepatitis

Many individuals with chronic illnesses frequently discover that their liver function falls when they go for regular checkups. However, it's not entirely known why individuals with chronic illness disease often decrease their liver function.

Read full story

Mini-Implant for the Treatment of Persistent Pain

Chronic pain may be relieved with an inflatable implant instead of surgery. Light electrical surges are sent to block pain transmission after being implanted directly on the spinal cord. The best part is that the electrode plaster may be rolled up and injected directly into the desired area with a simple syringe. After then, it unfolds and becomes flat due to the injection of a liquid.

Read full story
8 comments

Some Degenerated Blood Cells’ DNA Reveals Therapy-Specific Mutation Patterns

Chemotherapeutic drugs kill tumor cells and kill healthy cells, which may lead to leukemia, for example. Using platinum-containing chemotherapeutics has been discovered by scientists to induce blood cell mutations in the usual way. Other chemotherapeutic drugs lacked these signs, although there was a strong correlation between treatment duration and therapy-specific alterations in subsequent metastases.

Read full story

Vascular Dementia

Dementia induced by cerebral infarction or cerebral hemorrhage due to cerebral angiopathy is referred to as vascular dementia. Because of the blockage of the brain blood arteries, blood cannot flow to some areas, causing them to lose their functionality.

Read full story
1 comments

Mistakes After Getting Into Running

Running And JoggingPhoto by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash. Running is a beloved sport of many millions of people due to its simplicity, ease of practice, and effectiveness, all of which make it a great choice. Running is becoming more popular, especially in recent years, when gyms are frequently closed, and training in confined places must be limited.

Read full story

What Trains Our Memory and Enables Us To Think Clearer and Better

Puzzled woman with pen studying in roomPhoto by Monstera from Pexels. Our environment influences our language, thinking, and behavior habits. Whenever unpleasant things continuously surround us, they affect our brains. Bad things are taken for granted, and our ideas and behaviors are badly disrupted due to hostile neural networks being formed in the brain.

Read full story

Why do you always check your phone, even with friends?

Being preoccupied with your mobile phone all the time, even in company, may be a sign of stress. In other words, it's not simply a case of being impolite. We are checking our mobile phones all the time, even when we're in the group, maybe a sign of stress as well as plain impolite. This means that when we go out with our friends or go to a restaurant, and our eyes are nearly constantly on our phones instead of conversing, we are doing something wrong. An article in Behavior and Information Technology suggests that this behavior may not be due to minor temporary diversions but rather to more severe psychological issues, at least according to the research.

Read full story

Why is it difficult to remember words as we get older?

What was the name of that? When we become older, it may be challenging to find the right words to express. In recent years, neuroscientists have figured out why this is the situation. Young and elderly brains use comparable networks to seek the right word. However, the connections inside these networks are less efficient for older individuals, and they cannot fully use their capabilities.

Read full story

Consequences and Symptoms of Chronic Fatigue

One may feel weariness, weakness, and a certain listlessness all day long if one goes to bed too late or gets up too early every day. It's impossible to go through the day without a lot of goodwill and a couple of coffees, right? If you have a late night, you'll have to go into bed a bit early to "catch up." So, the following morning, the batteries are fully charged and ready to go.

Read full story
1 comments

Is There a Change in Your Skin’s Color?

Even though the changes in the skin may seem to be minor, they may be an indication of skin cancer. It's important to treat skin rashes, moles, and changes in birthmarks seriously, since they may be a warning indication of skin cancer. The necessity to remain attentive at all times is essential.

Read full story

Recognize daily life Certain mistakes about people are often made.

Whatever a person consumes is turned into energy in their body, which is accomplished via metabolism or metabolism. In other words, metabolism is a physiological process through which the body turns food into energy, which is then used to perform daily tasks.

Read full story

What occurs in our brain while we exercise?

Exercising is beneficial to your health. We use this term a lot in our daily lives. Despite its complexity, it is often repeated by physical educators and health experts. The truth is out there. Exercise offers many advantages for both physical and mental health. Physical exercise has been proven to have a positive impact on the brain in a variety of research.

Read full story

What are the health concerns associated with drinking alcohol?

When it comes to alcohol, it has immediate consequences that rely on the blood alcohol level, as well as long-term impacts, even when consumed in little amounts. Fermentation of fruits, grains, or tubers yields ethanol, ethyl alcohol, or pure alcohol.

Read full story

Treatment for mental illness has both advantages and disadvantages

The phrase "Behavioral Health" was created nearly 40 years ago, in the context of mental illness. The definition of this term, on the other hand, has changed throughout time. The term "behavioral health" is sometimes used interchangeably with the term "mental health," although there is a distinction between the two.

Read full story
4 comments

Listening To Music Before Bed Can Disturb Sleep

young boy listening music before sleeppixabay free to use. Being chased to sleep with a catchy song while listening to music in bed at night is a rare occurrence. Despite initial skepticism, the influence is seen to a significant degree in instrumental music.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy