Mini-Implant for the Treatment of Persistent Pain

Chronic pain may be relieved with an inflatable implant instead of surgery. Light electrical surges are sent to block pain transmission after being implanted directly on the spinal cord. The best part is that the electrode plaster may be rolled up and injected directly into the desired area with a simple syringe. After then, it unfolds and becomes flat due to the injection of a liquid.

Millions of individuals are plagued with chronic pain, particularly in the upper and lower back. Many times, a combination of focused exercise treatment and pain medication is all that's needed to make things better.

However, there are numerous instances in which all conventional techniques fail, including surgery, and the pain persists after treatment.

Blocking pain with electrodes placed on the spinal cord

Spinal cord stimulation is the last option for those who are suffering from chronic back pain. In this instance, electrodes are placed in the spinal cord and provide precise current pulses that prevent the transmission of pain.

Professor Damiano Barone, a lead researcher from the University of Cambridge, says that spinal cord stimulation is only done after all other treatments have failed. Every year, about 50,000 procedures of this kind are performed throughout the globe.

However, they have certain drawbacks: One therapy involves implanting a flat, paddle-like electrode pad on the spinal cord, which offers enough coverage but necessitates hazardous surgery.

Individual electrodes may be implanted using a syringe, but they only cover a limited region and are thus less effective.

"We aimed to combine the best of both worlds - an effective stimulator without requiring complicated and hazardous surgery," explains Christopher Proctor, a colleague of Barone's.

Using a mix of soft robotics, ultra-thin electronics, and microfluidics, the team has created an electrode field that can span multiple vertebrae yet delivered to its target by syringe.

An electrode pad that is just 60 micrometers thick makes up your implant. This may be curled up so small that it fits inside a syringe.

The best part: When you get to the spinal cord, a little pad unfolds by itself. This is feasible because of the mat's small fluid channels and a carrier material that is often employed in soft robotics and which, owing to a kind of shape memory, rolls out on its own.

The unrolling is handled via microfluidics.

Once the implant has been injected and appropriately put, it is inflated with water and unfolds like a bit of air mattress. "Thin-film electronics are nothing new," says Proctor, "but our implant is unique in that it can be inflated to a mat-like form in the patient due to the interconnected fluid chambers."

There are small electrical pulses sent directly to your spinal cord by the electrodes if everything fits properly. If not, the implant will not work.

"Our initial prototypes were so tiny that they couldn't be detected in the X-ray," explains lead scientist Ben Woodington from Cambridge University. "We then added a little tungsten to make it noticeable without needing to alter the thickness."

Encouraging Results

The implant was initially tested on human cadavers by the researchers. A neurosurgeon inserted the electrode mat on the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae to do this.

According to the researchers, the goal was to see how well the device could be managed in practice. A mouse or other tiny laboratory animal cannot be tested with the implant.

The experiments showed that the electrode mat could be inserted and rolled out accurately. Larger animals will be used in future investigations as a further step. This may pave the door for a new, less intrusive type of spinal cord stimulation if the technique works there as well as it does in the labs. According to the study's authors, clinical studies on human patients should begin in two to three years.

Many individuals who suffer from chronic pain might benefit from an implant that doesn't need surgery to be placed. Besides that, the electrode pad may be adapted to serve various functions, such as spinal cord stimulation for people living with Parkinson's or people with paraplegia.

Source: Electronics with shape actuation for minimally invasive spinal cord stimulation From Science Advance Journal

